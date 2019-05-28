Kings Dominion is saying thank you to the public safety community by offering free park admission to active fire, police and EMS personnel each day June 3 through June 9.
In addition, when the general public purchases the Public Safety Appreciation Days special ticket, $2 of every ticket sold will be donated to the Virginia Public Safety Foundation’s Line of Duty Death Grant. The $29.99 admission ticket must be purchased online at kingsdominion.com/publicsafety. A valid police, fire or EMS ID must be presented at Kings Dominion to be granted free park admission.
Kings Dominion opens daily May 31. Visit kingsdominion.com/publicsafety for a full list of public servants eligible for free admission.
—Cathy Jett