Public safety workers can visit Kings Dominion for free from June 3–9.

Kings Dominion is saying thank you to the public safety community by offering free park admission to active fire, police and EMS personnel each day June 3 through June 9.

In addition, when the general public purchases the Public Safety Appreciation Days special ticket, $2 of every ticket sold will be donated to the Virginia Public Safety Foundation’s Line of Duty Death Grant. The $29.99 admission ticket must be purchased online at kingsdominion.com/publicsafety. A valid police, fire or EMS ID must be presented at Kings Dominion to be granted free park admission.

Kings Dominion opens daily May 31. Visit kingsdominion.com/publicsafety for a full list of public servants eligible for free admission.

