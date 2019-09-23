While harmful algae blooms continue to float in Lake Anna, a state advisory has been lifted for the state park beach area of the 13,000-acre manmade lake.
The Virginia Department of Health first issued a harmful algae alert in July for the lake, which spans Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties. The lake cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant, and is surrounded by homes and used by boaters and swimmers.
Since the initial advisory, the problem had worsened until Friday’s announcement that the state park area—for Louisa and Spotsylvania counties—was clear.
The most recent two samples from the state park area of the lake, taken on Sept. 10 and 17, came back below safe swimming levels, according to the health department, meaning the area is now OK.
Test results from Sept. 17 showed harmful algae blooms remain in other areas of the lake.
The health department’s advisory continues for the Pamunkey upper and middle branches; the North Anna branch; and the North Anna main branch from the “Splits” to Pigeon Run, above State Route 208 in Orange.
The health department advised swimmers to avoid the harmful algae blooms, a cyanobacteria that can cause skin rash, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Algae blooms thrive in hot weather, when warm water mixes with nutrients that allow the algae to grow, according to the health department.
The combination of the heat and excessive nutrient pollution from manure and fertilizer runoff is a potential cause for the algae blooms.
The department of health and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force will continue to take periodic water samples.
