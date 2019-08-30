The news has grown worse for Lake Anna as the most recent water samples collected resulted in more swimming advisories because of harmful algae blooms, according to a Friday update by the Virginia Department of Health.
Initially, there were swimming advisories issued in the upper branches of the lake. This week’s samples revealed more algae blooms and an expansion of swimming advisories.
The algae continues to be a problem in the Pamunkey and North Anna branches, where the blooms were originally found. The algae advisory now also includes the lake’s main branch—the area known as “the splits” and the lower portion of the State Park beach, according to the health department.
While the swimming advisories now cover a larger area, the harmful algae does not appear to be in the lake’s most popular area used by swimmers and boaters.
In July, the health department issued an alert about harmful algae blooms in the 13,000-acre man-made lake that cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant and spans Spotsylvania, Louisa and Orange counties.
The health department’s website states the algae bloom poses “moderate to high risk to humans, pets and fish. There may be visible scum in the area.”
The algae, cyanobacteria, can cause skin rashes as well as stomach illness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Algae blooms typically appear in hot weather, when warm water mixes with nutrients that allow the algae to grow, according to the health department. Excessive phosphorus from manure and fertilizer runoff is another potential cause.
The health department is set to take samples again in early September.
