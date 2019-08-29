As Labor Day approaches, one popular Fredericksburg-area swimming and boating spot is likely to have a heavy turnout.
Usually the summer-ending holiday crowds start arriving at Lake Anna by Thursday, said Doug Smith, former president of the Lake Anna Civic Association.
He spent Thursday afternoon riding a jet ski on Lake Anna.
Smith didn’t see any signs of algae blooms, which have resulted in advisories against swimming in upper portions of the lake. But he also didn’t see as many people on the lake as usual on the lead-up to Labor Day weekend.
“I didn’t see very many boats out there,” he said.
Smith said many factors could be playing a role in lighter turnout so far, but he’s sure the algae bloom issue is one of them. He has heard of at least one potential renter backing out because of concern over the algae.
He said the primary area of the lake is “still good.”
In July, the Virginia Health Department issued an alert about harmful algae blooms in Lake Anna, the 13,000-acre man-made lake that cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant and spans Spotsylvania, Louisa and Orange counties.
According to an Aug. 21 update, the warning for harmful cyanobacteria still covers three areas on the lake’s upper branches, where the department issued swimming advisories: upper Pamunkey, Terry’s Run and middle Pamunkey.
The swimming advisory was removed from the North Anna branch after two consecutive tests came in below harmful levels, according to an update by the Lake Anna Civic Association. But Smith said another spot was added after the last tests.
The advisories urge people to “avoid contact with the lake in these areas until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels.” They also advise keeping pets out of the affected spots in the lake.
Six other locations in the lake have algae blooms at levels not considered to be harmful to people, pets or fish. There is no advisory concerning those blooms.
Still, the department warns swimmers to avoid algae blooms.
The lake areas with the algae blooms are primarily in coves where the water can be stagnant, not the spots most people use for recreation.
Algae blooms typically appear in hot weather, when warm water mixes with nutrients that allow the algae to grow, according to the health department. Some blame excessive phosphorus from manure and fertilizer runoff.
Lake Anna also had an algae bloom warning last year, along with high counts of E. coli. Tests this June found no E. coli problems.
Smith figures to see the normal crowds by the weekend, but he isn’t sure what to expect when it comes to the lake’s water.
“We’ll see what happens when they do their next testing,” he said.
