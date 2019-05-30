As the town of Culpeper nears completion on the nearly two-year construction project upgrading the dams on Mountain Run Lake and Lake Pelham, it is feeling the financial impact of 2018 being the rainiest year on record.
Due to excessive rain, the $16.5-million dam project came in $500,000 over budget, though it’s much lower than originally feared.
The good news is the town will only have to cover $87,500 of the overage with the rest covered by the state and federal government agencies that funded more than 80 percent of the total project cost.
The Culpeper Town Council Water & Wastewater and Light & Power Committee at its meeting Wednesday signed off on the contract change with Kiewit Infrastructure. At one point, the town anticipated an extra $3 million in costs for the dam project after the contractor filed a claim to recover costs associated with lost labor and materials from the last year’s 75.8 inches of rain.
“We are approaching the finish line with the Mountain Run Lake Dam,” Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy told the committee, adding, “We are very pleased with the work done in the last few weeks. We had some nice breaks in the weather.”
He said Kiewit had contracted with Rapidan-based Chemung to fix the roads damaged during the course of the project around Mountain Run Lake.
“They should have that corrected by mid-June, schedule permitting,” Hoy said.
The town plans to dedicate the dam projects at an official ceremony on August 8 on Lake Pelham.
In a related issue, the committee got a brief update on the ongoing, citizen-initiated system-wide study of town drinking water. Hoy said town staff would be meeting Thursday with system study consultants, Hazen & Sawyer, to review a draft rate model.
Last week, the consultants met with water plant operators and maintenance staff on site, he added, and in the near future, they will conduct tests for fire flow at 10 or more hydrants around town.
“They have not shared any initial findings with us yet,” Hoy said.
Starting in June, town water customers will receive an insert in their bill directing them to take a survey on town water quality at the Hazen & Sawyer web site.
So far this fiscal year, ending June 30, the town has realized 107 new connections to its water system and 108 to its sewer system, Hoy said, outperforming projections.
“What else can they build?” asked Vice Mayor Billy Yowell. “Aren’t we getting built out?”
Hoy noted home construction continued in the town environs around Northridge and that developers had been inquiring about more building in the area around Ashglow off of Route 229.
Culpeper Light & Power Director Mike Stover reported similarly, saying the town had connected 103 new electric customers so far this fiscal year, outpacing the 75 that were projected. Those new connections have included nine new apartments going in above Union Bank at Main and Davis streets, the new apartments slated for across the street in the A.P. Hill Building and Culpeper Loft units on West Spring Street.
According to Stover, second story apartments are also being envisioned for above Pinto Thai on East Davis Street.