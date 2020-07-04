Seven Fredericksburg-area lawyers are working together to provide free representation to the 50 people who were arrested on misdemeanor charges related to protests against police violence in late May and early June.
“This is something that we feel like, as lawyers, we have an obligation to help our community with,” said Leslie Fierst, an attorney working with the group. “I think we feel like this is a critically important moment in the fight for social justice and we want to do our part.”
Through meeting with defendants as they appear in court for their arraignments and reaching out to protest organizers, Fierst said the group has reached “approximately 20” of the people facing criminal charges.
The “overwhelming majority” have been charged with curfew violation and a subset have been charged with curfew violation and additional related charges, such as resisting arrest or obstruction of justice, Fierst said.
Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody declared a local state of emergency and put in place an 11:30 p.m. curfew on May 31 in response to “civil unrest,” according to the order. The city announced that the emergency order and an 8 p.m. curfew was being extended through June 8, then lifted them on June 6.
Curfew violation and the related charges are Class 1 misdemeanors—the most serious misdemeanors in Virginia—which are punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a fine of $2,500, or both.
“It’s been our experience that the commonwealth has agreed not to pursue jail, which means that the defendants are not entitled to court-appointed council,” Fierst said.
She said defendants are still facing a fine and a criminal conviction on their records, “which can stay with them for life and interfere with their ability to apply for jobs.”
“It’s not like a speeding ticket,” she said. “It’s a misdemeanor that really could have significant impacts for people who were just trying to exercise their constitutional rights.”
Prosecutors in other cities across the country, such as Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, Miami and others, have dropped criminal charges against protesters.
Dropping the charges is one of the demands of the multiple groups that have been protesting almost daily in downtown Fredericksburg since May 31.
“I know that there are many in the community that have expressed the wish that charges should be dropped, including [Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw],” Fierst said.
Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star that she does not comment on pending cases. “As always in my office, each matter going before a court is evaluated on the specific facts of the case,” she wrote.
Tara Murray is a human rights lawyer who practices in Washington, D.C. and lives in Stafford. She is helping to organize the pro bono effort and said the approach Jenkins has taken on prosecuting these cases is “different than the approach other jurisdictions have taken.”
“The Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney [Eric Olsen] did not take this approach,” she said.
Stafford had made 11 protest-related arrests, the Sheriff’s Office said on June 3, and Murray said Olsen’s office is “working very collaboratively with the Sheriff’s Office to determine the best course of action.” Olsen’s office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Murray said she believes taking a “case-by-case” approach is wrong.
Murray said prosecuting those cases one by one would be “a huge drain on resources and time” for Jenkins’s office—“time that could be spent prosecuting and looking into real crime, not just people exercising their constitutional rights.”
“I don’t think protest should be criminalized,” she added.
