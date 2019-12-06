La Grange Farm employee Kaitlynn Seavey takes a wreath from farm co-owner Brad Burton while prepping Walter the horse for the holidays. The horse statue arrived at the farm off State Route 3 in King George County 30 years ago, and the tradition of decorating Walter has been going on for more than two decades, according to Brad’s dad, Wayne Burton. The father and son both said if they forgot to decorate Walter, they would certainly get phone calls from passersby.

Helping Seavey and Burton are Savannah Taylor (right) and Tacy Moore (background). At left, Seavey makes sure Walter’s red nose is shining bright so it will light up the nighttime sky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments