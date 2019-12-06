La Grange Farm employee Kaitlynn Seavey takes a wreath from farm co-owner Brad Burton while prepping Walter the horse for the holidays. The horse statue arrived at the farm off State Route 3 in King George County 30 years ago, and the tradition of decorating Walter has been going on for more than two decades, according to Brad’s dad, Wayne Burton. The father and son both said if they forgot to decorate Walter, they would certainly get phone calls from passersby.
Helping Seavey and Burton are Savannah Taylor (right) and Tacy Moore (background). At left, Seavey makes sure Walter’s red nose is shining bright so it will light up the nighttime sky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.