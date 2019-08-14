A live-in training facility for veterans and service dogs in Caroline County has passed the one-year inspection required by the county as part of its special-exception permit.
Leashes of Valor on Sparta Road is now in compliance with the permit requirements following the one-year site visit by building official Kevin Wightman, the Caroline Board of Supervisors was told at its meeting Tuesday night.
Leashes of Valor had been given 90 days to address violations found during a tour of the property earlier this year. Director of Planning and Community Development Mike Finchum said he and department staff toured the property March 6 and found two violations of the special exception permit: A meeting room and a shed approved for training had occasionally been used to house veterans overnight.
The staff also noticed a new 300-square-foot structure on the property that Leashes of Valor owner Jason Haag said will be used as a kennel. Finchum said that violated the special-exception permit because a site plan was not submitted and the correct permit was not obtained.
Haag submitted the site plan based on existing conditions, which allows training one service dog team at a time on site. Additionally, a permit for a change in occupancy to convert the training room for residential occupancy for one veteran will be issued with the approved site plan.
In other business, supervisors were told that construction of a rock memorial honoring emergency medical service providers and law enforcement officers has been delayed after some disagreement over who the structure will memorialize.
County resident Kara Taylor came up with the idea for a EMS/Law Enforcement Memorial earlier this year after the untimely death of 24-year-old Justin Howard, who volunteered for 10 years with Caroline County Volunteer Fire and Rescue. She wanted a memorial to honor county residents who served as EMS providers or law enforcement officers.
Supervisors previously approved the $25,520 cost of the memorial, which will be built on county property in front of the Community Services Center. Supervisors also agreed to allow the public to buy brick pavers—for $100 apiece—that would recognize long-time volunteers and former staff.
At Tuesday’s meeting, County Sheriff Tony Lippa voiced concerns about the criteria of brick recognition and purchase. He told the board that his office will not participate in the project unless it is a memorial only for those who have died in the line of service.
“Do not use the sheriff’s logo on the memorial,” he said. “You can have a memorial just for the county’s EMS/fire and rescue.”
Supervisor Nancy Long responded, “That’s fine, it’s the county’s memorial and you can’t tell someone’s mother that they can’t order a brick. This is a way to thank those who have served countless hours of service.”
Long said there should be criteria for the purchase of the bricks, such as volunteer hours, years of service and good standing with the county departments. Supervisors Jeff Black and Reggie Underwood agreed with Long that the project should move forward without the sheriff’s involvement.
