Readers responded this month when I asked them to share things that bug them—the “gripes” that really get their goat.
And because there’s always eventually a clear sky after a storm, they also shared things that make them smile, which for this annual reader write-in feature I call “grins.”
I’ll start with a frequent “Gripes and Grins” contributor, Kathy Marcus of Spotsylvania County, who like many readers, shared gripes focused largely on driving issues in our traffic-heavy region.
I’ll second her first gripe, about local traffic signals, which she noted are just not timed synchronized.
“There will be 12 cars in line, and may four can legally go through the green light when it changes,” she wrote. “Then people wonder why individuals run red lights at spots like Bragg Road coming out of the mall.”
She believes speed limits at some spots are also ridiculous.
“Take Cowan Boulevard. It’s a four-lane divided highway and the speed limit is 35,” she wrote. “You have cars riding your bumper, but you don’t dare speed as there is normally a police officer waiting at the bottom of the hill.”
Her one non-traffic gripe was how tough it typically is to get an appointment with a medical specialist in Fredericksburg “without having to wait two to three months, unless they have a P.A. If they don’t, oh well! It’s annoying.”
She shared a simple grin: “Having a stranger smile and say good morning.”
Connie Johnson of Spotsylvania shared a gripe I’ve wondered about more than once.
It focuses on drivers who go down the highway with pets in their laps.
“Talk about distracted driving!” she said. “I love having my pup with me, but he’s secured in the back of my vehicle.”
Her grin: a young woman she witnessed one day helping when a child had a meltdown.
She said the helpful young woman “sat on the floor with the child and within 30 seconds of speaking to the little boy, had calmed him down and had him smiling. She obviously had some experience in situations like this and didn’t hesitate to help. Made my heart feel good!”
Barbara Adams of Stafford County said she’s been harboring a gripe since moving to Virginia 16 years ago: the unsightly condition of road medians here.
“I find them especially appalling along U.S. 17 and its side roads,” she said. “In addition to the litter, there are weeds growing out of concrete and clumps of grass clippings hugging the curbs.”
Adams said she’s contacted VDOT to complain, but was given the excuse of a lack of funds and the unavailability of prison inmates to do the work.
“Why do we need to rely on prison labor to finish the maintenance that should be standard procedure in cleaning up the roadsides,” she said. “Where is the pride in preserving the beauty of out county?”
Her grin: “A couple who, in the checkout lane, paid for my groceries unbeknownst to me. When I realized what happened, they just said, ‘Pay it forward!’ ”
Alice Taylor of King George County said she’s had it with drivers hanging out in the left lane of four-lane highways, something that can now earn folks who dawdle there a ticket.
“It’s gotten to the point that more and more people cruise along in the left lane than in the right,” she noted, adding that too many of them drive side by side with cars in the right lane, impeding the flow of traffic.
Taylor said she’s also had it with people running red lights.
“They put others in jeopardy,” she said. “I have gotten so that when my light turns green, I look left AND right before I continue.”
Taylor was reminded of a grin years ago, when she drove her brother’s pickup truck while her car was in the shop.
“I was amazed at how many other folks in trucks waved at me!” she said.
Back with more gripes, and more grins, on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.