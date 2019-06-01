The Lillie's Love organization is sponsoring a golf tournament June 8 at The Gauntlet in Stafford County to raise money for the Myocarditis Foundation.
Teri Elie founded Lillie's Love following the death of her granddaughter, Lillie Nicole Hall of Fredericksburg, from undiagnosed myocarditis in October 2017. Myocarditis is an often undiagnosed disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle, which leads to weakening and damage of the heart.
Elie said the goal of Lillie's Love is to increase awareness of the disease among doctors and the general public "so others do not suffer the pain and anguish of losing a loved one."
Entry fee for the tournament is $90 per golfer, which includes cart, gift bag, after-round meal and prizes. Golfers can register online in advance or at the course on the day of the event.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. To register or find out more about Lillie's Love, visit lillieslove.com.