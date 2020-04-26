Along with the rest of Virginia, the Rappahannock Area Health District is entering its eighth week of monitoring COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that state numbers are still rising, but the growth rate is slower.
“We may have seen our case count peak today,” he said during Friday’s briefing. “I hope that is true. The case count was doubling every three days but now is taking nine days to double.”
As of Sunday, the state had 12,970 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 448 deaths from the virus. While more women were diagnosed with the illness in Virginia, more men needed to be hospitalized—and more men also died. There have been 241 male deaths and 203 female deaths statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Gender was not reported in four fatalities.
The illness has affected people of all ages, including 161 children age 9 and under who have tested positive. But it’s caused far more deaths among the older population.
In Virginia, two people in their 20s, three in their 30s, nine in their 40s and 26 in their 50s have died. But there were 82 deaths of people in their 60s, 113 deaths among those in their 70s and 213 deaths of people 80 and over.
The same demographic patterns play out in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. More women have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but more men have been hospitalized.
Seven of those who died in Fredericksburg and surrounding counties were men; of the nine victims, one was in his 50s, two were in their 60s, four in their 70s and two in their 80s.
As of Sunday, there were 23 new cases reported in the local health district for a total of 391 cases. The increase marks the fourth time since April 15 when cases climbed by 20 or more in a 24-hour period, but more facilities also are providing testing.
There were 213 cases in Stafford; 107 in Spotsylvania; 27 in King George; 23 in Fredericksburg and 21 in Caroline.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 103 cases in Culpeper County, which has had one fatality; 87 cases in Fauquier County, which has had two deaths; 26 in Orange County; and 20 in Westmoreland County.
