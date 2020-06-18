LOCAL GROUP COLLECTING DIAPERS, BABY WIPES
FAITH RXD Fredericksburg, the local chapter of a nonprofit that combines faith and fitness, is collecting boxes of diapers and baby wipes for families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director Matt Chow is putting donation boxes in local gyms and churches and will take what’s collected to Healthy Families Rappahannock Area, a nonprofit that offers programs and home visits to develop parenting skills. A recent story in The Free Lance-Star highlighted the many local nonprofits that are struggling to provide basic essentials in the wake of the virus.
“We focused on diapers and wipes [because] that seemed one of the greatest needs,” Chow said.
The Fredericksburg chapter of FAITH RXD formed in late 2019 and meets monthly with a focus of strengthening a person physically and spiritually. Monthly events include a workout, message and group discussion, and members also undertake service projects. More information is available on Facebook, Instagram and online at faithrxd.org.
HCA HOTLINE OFFERS HELP WITH INSURANCE
HCA Virginia, the parent company of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, has established a free hotline to help those who’ve lost their jobs—and health insurance—get temporary coverage.
There is no cost to use the hotline which is accessible weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 833/867-8771. Advisors can discuss options such as COBRA payments to continue coverage after the loss of a job; coverage through a spouse’s plan; resources to help offset costs of health insurance; qualifying for Medicaid; and how to enroll in other state and federal health exchange programs.
—Cathy Dyson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.