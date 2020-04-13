Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stafford County took a big jump between Sunday and Monday—from 72 to 87—and there are more cases in that locality than in the rest of the Rappahannock Area Health District combined.
Stafford had 15 of the 17 new cases in the local health district between Easter and Monday, prompting spokesperson Allison Balmes–John to remind the public to continue following established guidelines to keep themselves and others safe. The district is monitoring 171 cases of COVID-19 with 87 cases in Stafford; 51 in Spotsylvania County; 14 in King George County; 13 in Fredericksburg and six in Caroline County.
Of those with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 27 people remained hospitalized on Monday, according to the local health district.
There were 5,747 cases in Virginia and 171 deaths as of Monday. Elsewhere in the region, there were 28 cases in Fauquier County; 20 in Culpeper County; 14 in Orange County and eight in Westmoreland County.
