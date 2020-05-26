Local COVID-19 cases jumped between Monday and Tuesday by their biggest margin since the pandemic began, and it’s not because more people have been out and about.
Or is it?
Some of the increase—105 more local cases in a 24-hour period—was caused by a private lab’s errors that have since been corrected, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District. Results that should have been posted earlier were added to Tuesday’s count, which showed 1,354 people with confirmed cases in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. That’s up from 1,249 on Monday.
“Though the spike is not as drastic as it first appears,” Balmes–John said, the district has been seeing record numbers of new cases in recent days. The uptick could be tied to the first phase of the state’s reopening plan, which went into effect on May 15, she said.
“It is possible we are beginning to see an increase in cases as people have been out and about for about 12 days at this point,” she said on Tuesday.
From late April on, daily increases numbered in the 20s or 30s until May 19, when they jumped by 44 cases. Two other times in the last week—Thursday and Memorial Day—case numbers rose by 48 each day.
More testing has become available in recent weeks, but Judi Hardin of King George County wonders if the rising caseload has more to do with the lack of people wearing masks.
On Saturday, she wore a mask as she checked on her mother—through a glass door of an assisted-living facility—just as she’s done since mid-March, when the home was locked down for the safety of patients. As she drove along Caroline Street in downtown Fredericksburg, she said she saw countless people out enjoying the beautiful afternoon, but few of them with their faces covered.
“Not only was I shocked at the number of people—young, older, middle-aged, children and babies—on the sidewalks, but I was angered that the majority of the people were not wearing a mask,” she said. “All these mask-less people were risking the lives of others.”
Hardin said that even if she had wanted to walk downtown, “Once I saw that mob, I would have run in the opposite direction.”
She said she hoped then that Gov. Ralph Northam would issue an order making masks mandatory.
She got her wish on Tuesday, when Northam announced that Virginians over age 10 will need to wear face coverings when out in public, starting Friday. Exceptions are people whose health conditions keep them from doing so, those who have trouble breathing or can’t remove a mask without help, and people who are eating, drinking or exercising.
Public-health officials have stressed the need for masks because many people may have the novel coronavirus and not have symptoms. That scenario may have contributed to the outbreak among local health district staff, which resulted in 10 positive cases among workers and 21 others being quarantined.
Health departments in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County closed for deep cleaning, then reopened Tuesday. But because so many staff members were affected at the Stafford Health Department, its facility remains closed, and clinics in all facilities have been canceled through Thursday.
Health officials believe a patient or employee—who either had no symptoms or was in the infectious period before symptoms began—probably brought the virus into the Stafford department. That office is particularly small, with narrow hallways.
“In spite of social distancing, spacing between desks, and other precautions such as wearing cloth masks, staff were spending eight-hour workdays together in this office space,” Balmes–John said, adding that many health-district employees have been working from home, but not everyone can do that. “Like many other health care workers, our staff risk exposure because they have close contact with patients regularly, though [personal protective equipment], including N95 masks, were worn by nurses while seeing patients.”
Throughout the local health district, 99 health care workers have tested positive for the virus.
All of the local district’s workers exposed in the outbreak have been tested, and results returned. However, some staff members are still within their 14-day window of possible exposure and may need another test if they develop symptoms, Balmes–John said.
The Stafford Health Department is located in the county’s Administration Center, but it has “a completely different entrance from where our public walks in,” said Meg Bohmke, chairperson of the Stafford Board of Supervisors. “The Health Department manages their staff and everyone that comes into their office space with their protocols.”
The outbreak among the RAHD staff is one of three that resulted in 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19; the other two were at Heritage Hall nursing home in King George and an agricultural workplace that wasn’t named.
There have been seven local outbreaks to date, involving 54 cases. They make up about 4 percent of the local district’s total of 1,354, which includes 642 cases in Stafford; 463 in Spotsylvania; 136 in Fredericksburg; 60 in King George; and 53 in Caroline, as of Tuesday.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 638 cases in Culpeper County; 300 in Fauquier County; 86 in Orange County; and 54 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia, which also has reported record high case numbers in recent days, had 39,342 cases and 1,236 deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.