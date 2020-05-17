Between Saturday and Sunday, there were seven new COVID-19 associated deaths in Virginia—the lowest daily increase reported by the Virginia Department of Health in six weeks. Statewide, there were 30,388 cases and 1,009 deaths from the novel coronavirus.
The number of people with the illness in the Rappahannock Area Health District increased by 22 cases in the same time frame for a total of 962 cases. There were 467 cases in Stafford County; 312 in Spotsylvania County; 93 in Fredericksburg; 48 in King George County; and 42 in Caroline County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 374 cases in Culpeper County; 213 in Fauquier County; 56 in Orange County; and 42 in Westmoreland County.
—Cathy Dyson
