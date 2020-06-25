As of Thursday, there were 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 2,343 cases. That included 954 cases in Stafford County; 931 in Spotsylvania County; 236 in Fredericksburg; 126 in Caroline County; and 96 in King George County.
People age 59 and younger make up the bulk of total cases—84 percent—with those in their 30s accounting for one of every five local cases. On the other end of the age spectrum, those age 60 and over represent only 16 percent of local cases but 85 percent of the 40 local fatalities.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 803 cases in Culpeper County; 415 in Fauquier County; 142 in Orange County; and 92 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 432 new cases on Thursday for a cumulative total of 59,946 cases and 1,675 deaths associated with COVID-19.
—Cathy Dyson
