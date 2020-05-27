Even though the local number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise daily—along with the state death toll—the increase has not resulted in more hospital cases.
There were seven days this month when no new patients with the virus checked into the three hospitals in the Rappahannock Area Health District. For 19 days this month—and six of the last seven days—the number of new hospitalizations each day was two or less, according to the local health district.
The highest daily total of new patients was May 7, when five people were hospitalized. But that number may have been high because no tally was given the day before due to technical problems with the Virginia Department of Health.
Ten percent of local residents, or 139 of the 1,381 people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, have needed hospitalization. That’s slightly lower than the statewide rate of 11 percent.
As of Wednesday, there were 657 cases in Stafford County; 474 in Spotsylvania County; 135 in Fredericksburg; 60 in King George County; and 55 in Caroline County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 645 cases in Culpeper County; 302 in Fauquier County; 91 in Orange County; and 61 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 40,249 cases and 1,281 deaths associated with COVID-19.
—Cathy Dyson
