As of Sunday, there were 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 2,275 cases. That included 924 cases in Stafford County; 902 in Spotsylvania County; 227 in Fredericksburg; 126 in Caroline County; and 96 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there were 795 cases in Culpeper County; 404 in Fauquier County; 137 in Orange County; and 91 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported 551 new cases on Sunday for a cumulative total of 57,994 cases and 1,611 deaths associated with COVID-19. —Cathy Dyson

