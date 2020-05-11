Yvette Frye lay in a hospital bed, a mask over her face delivering much-needed oxygen to her body as she battled both COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Even in her weakened state, the 48-year-old Fredericksburg native felt compelled to reach out to lifelong friends on Facebook. She believes the African American community has ignored warnings about the novel coronavirus—making her want “to kick a hole in the wall” every time someone said black people can’t get it.
“I’m not trying to put us in a group and give us special attention, but I can’t take it anymore,” she said. “No one is taking this seriously. People don’t understand it’s real; it’s not made up. It just hurts me to my heart.”
That’s not all that’s been hurting Frye in the last month.
The sister of Fredericksburg City Councilman Charlie Frye Jr., Yvette Frye stressed that she doesn’t have some of the health problems prevalent in the African American community. She doesn’t have diabetes or high blood pressure, but admits she’s overweight and doesn’t eat well because of depression and anxiety.
“I don’t smoke or do drugs. I’m not a drinker, I’m not a druggie, I’m not in the streets,” she said. “I’m home with my kids.”
She’s the mother of five; her three at home are ages 9, 11 and 14. Two are grown; one daughter lives in the apartment next to her with her three kids, and another daughter lives in Florida with her husband.
Because she couldn’t bear the thought of leaving her children, Frye admitted she didn’t make the best choices about her health. Her symptoms came and went over many days, and she said her memory is so foggy from everything she’s been through that she has trouble keeping the days straight.
Her symptoms started with diarrhea, morphed “into the worst fever ever” and heavy sweating under her neck, then turned into the feeling of slime in her mouth when she tried to drink something.
When she finally did get tested at an urgent-care clinic—and received positive results several days later—she dealt with various symptoms for another 10 days before she sought further care.
“I knew something was wrong, but in the African American community, the mother is head of everything,” she said. “I just couldn’t imagine leaving my kids. That was a mistake on my part because I could have died.”
Frye eventually got so weak, from the lack of oxygen and being dehydrated because she couldn’t stand to eat or drink, that she guesses she lost consciousness several times. Once, it felt like she could see herself from the outside, looking in, and another time, it was so hard to catch her breath that she felt like she was swimming.
Frye decided on April 29 to have the father of her three youngest children take the kids to his mother’s in Richmond so she could then call an ambulance to come get her.
Frye spent a week at Mary Washington Hospital, where she learned that she also had two spots of pneumonia on her lungs, as well as anemia and a urinary tract infection. Her heart rate and blood pressure jumped around from the anti-malarial drug doctors initially prescribed. They stopped giving her the drug, but there were concerns her heart had been affected.
Dealing with so many different medical issues, and the isolation, was difficult.
“You can’t talk to anybody but the nurses, and it makes you feel like you have leprosy,” she said.
As Frye started to get up and move around in her hospital room, the activity loosened the phlegm in her lungs, and she worried that every time she coughed, she put those around her at risk. She said all her nurses were outstanding, but she was especially grateful for one she knows only as Leah.
“She treated me like I was her own mother,” Frye said.
Since Frye came home from the hospital on Wednesday, she’s made herself eat at scheduled times to avoid dehydration. She’s not sleeping well, though. Her children remain with their grandmother in Richmond.
She’s noticed that the neighborhood around Heritage Park is basically shut down, but she’s heard about plenty of people elsewhere still having house parties and barbecues. While she said the activity seems to be more prevalent among African Americans, she thinks those of other races also haven’t taken the social-distancing precautions seriously enough.
“If you’re not gonna wear a mask and you’re gonna keep going out around people and visiting, you might as well be planning your funeral,” she said. “It’s ignorant and it’s just so frustrating to me.”
Several people told her she’s the last person in the world they thought would get sick because she doesn’t go anywhere but the grocery store and doesn’t have any company except her children’s father and her grandchildren.
“I’m not a partier,” she said. “I stay to myself.”
News stories in early April highlighted a disproportionate amount of COVID-19 cases and deaths among African Americans in cities such as New York and Detroit, Milwaukee and Los Angeles. When public health officials in Virginia looked into the matter, they realized they couldn’t make an assessment because racial data wasn’t being reported on COVID-19 tests.
Some changes were made, but the racial data is still incomplete in case numbers. Health officials were able to go back and look at death certificates to determine that, of the 850 Virginians who have died, 62 percent were white; 26 percent were black; and 12 percent were listed as unknown. Racial data was not reported for 110 deaths.
Blacks make up about 19 percent of the state’s overall population.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, there have been 12 COVID-19 associated deaths. Ten people who died were white and two were black.
