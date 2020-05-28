Five CVS Pharmacy stores in the Fredericksburg area are among 39 locations in the state offering free testing for COVID-19.
The new sites will use self-swab tests and are part of the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 locations nationwide by the end of May. The new test sites help the company reach the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
Locally, testing will be offered at:
· CVS Pharmacy, 5832 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
· CVS Pharmacy, 4201 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
· CVS Pharmacy, 10000 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
· CVS Pharmacy, 1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22401
· CVS Pharmacy, 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA 22554
More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
“If you're worried you may have COVID-19, you should be able to get tested,” said Gov. Ralph Northam, a physician. “I appreciate CVS stepping up to help more Virginians get access to testing--at no cost, even if you don't have insurance.”
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
The addition of CVS Pharmacy sites brings it almost 30 the number of facilities in the Fredericksburg area that are providing testing. Many require a doctor’s prescription or that patients meet certain criteria. Patients call or go online to be screened and make appointments.
The sites include numerous branches of Mary Washington Healthcare, NextCare Urgent Care and Primary and Urgent Care throughout the region. There’s also Kaiser Permanente- Fredericksburg; BetterMed Urgent Care in Spotsylvania; Preferred Pediatrics in Spotsylvania; Aquia Medical & Urgent Care in North Stafford; Optimum Care in North Stafford; Patient First Garrisonville Urgent Care; KidMed Urgent Care Stafford; Centercare Urgent Care in King George; PACS Urgent Care in Ruther Glen; and UrgentCare Travel in Ruther Glen.
A list of sites is available online through the Virginia Department of Health. The list includes phone numbers and links to company websites.
