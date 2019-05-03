Local surgeon and Grammy-winning musician John Starling died at his home in Fredericksburg early Friday morning. He was 79.
Born in Durham, N.C., Starling grew up in Lexington. He graduated from Davidson College and the University of Virginia Medical School, and began his medical career with the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam and at the Walter Reed Medical Center.
It was in the D.C area that he found his second career as a bluegrass singer and guitarist. He started playing with Ben Eldridge, John Duffey, Mike Auldridge and Tom Gray, in Bethesda, Md., and they decided to start a band in 1971. They named themselves The Seldom Scene, envisioning the project as a part-time gig, but they soon found themselves on the cutting edge of acoustic music, and packing local clubs.
The band became a well-regarded and influential group, and served as a bridge between traditional bluegrass and the a newer style of the genre, which incorporated rock and modern-folk influences. Starling—along with his bandmates Gray and Eldridge—was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall Of Fame in 2014.
In an interview with the Free Lance–Star before that induction ceremony, Starling reflected on the reason for the success of The Seldom Scene.
“The one lesson everyone ought to learn from that is always think a little outside the box,” said Starling. “Be an outlaw bluegrass player. We always felt like if we made a record and they couldn’t figure out which bin to put it in, we succeeded.”
Starling’s rich tenor voice was a key part of the Seldom Scene’s music.
“John Starling set a new standard for singing in bluegrass music,” said Gray. “John would re-interpret how a song can best be sung. He wouldn't jump right in to sing what had been written or previously recorded. He took his time, considering how each word of a song, each note in a melody could be sung to the best effect. He'd alter the phrasing to make it his own.
"Once John had worked it over, he was ready to sing it with others in public. He used the phrase ‘make it mine.’ He did the same thing even when working out a less visible harmony part, which he often needed to do when singing a low tenor part under John Duffey's high lead. Indeed, the vocal trio of John Starling, John Duffey, and Mike Auldridge was one of the best in any genre of music.”
In addition to playing with The Seldom Scene, Starling made guest appearances on albums by Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, both of whom he remained close to throughout his life. Starling played acoustic guitar and was listed as a 'musical consultant' on the Grammy-winning album "Trio" by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.
He won a Grammy award of his own in 1992, taking home the trophy for Best Bluegrass Album for his collaboration with Carl Jackson, “Spring Training.”
After leaving the Seldom Scene in 1977, Starling moved to Montgomery, Ala. to continue his medical practice. He was later persuaded to move to Fredericksburg by his former bandmate Eldridge, and got an offer to join the practice of Chip Massey—first in Stafford County, then on Fall Hill Avenue, where he worked until he retired.
His son Jay Starling has become a well-known musician and was encouraged by his father.
“Some doctor’s kids would not have their father want them to do that, but because he was a musician and saw I had a proclivity toward it, he really aided and abetted that whole process,” said Jay Starling. “He got me instruments every Christmas and birthday. I’ve achieved some success, but for the longest time just being his son enough for me. I’m super proud to be his boy.”
He is also survived by his wife Cynthia.