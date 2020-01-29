One day in September 2018, a fire drill took Chris Williams away from his office in the James Farmer Multicultural Center at the University of Mary Washington.
While waiting to be let back inside the building, he checked his email on his phone. One new message in particular caught his eye. It was from Banger Films, developers of the Peabody and Emmy award-winning documentary “Hip Hop Evolution,” currently streaming on Netflix.
The email asked Williams if he was willing to be interviewed about Virginia’s mid-1990s hip-hop scene, for an episode in the new fourth season.
If so, could he be in New York the next week?
“I put my phone down and thought, ‘Is this for real?’ ” Williams said. “I was through the roof. I was a fan of the series myself, so I was extremely excited.”
That next week, Williams boarded a Megabus from Washington, D.C., to New York and spent three hours with Darby Wheeler, one of the show’s producers.
He appears in the episode titled “The Super Producers” on series four of the show, which became available for streaming on Netflix on Jan. 17.
Williams, 39, grew up in Spotsylvania County and graduated from Courtland High School. He’s worked at Germanna Community College and is now the assistant director of UMW’s James Farmer Multicultural Center.
But he’s also been a freelance music journalist for the past 10 years. His articles about classic soul and R&B albums and interviews with the artists and producers associated with them have been published or cited in Ebony, The Atlantic, Huff Post, AOL Music, The New York Times, Pitchfork, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Slate, Vice and others.
“It’s been 10 years of a lot of hard work,” Williams said. “Every article, with the exception of one, I’ve pitched.”
Williams said he didn’t grow up in a particularly musical household. He was introduced to popular music through friends at the after-school program he attended.
“They’d bring in tapes by Janet Jackson, MC Hammer,” Williams remembered. “And now I have MC Hammer’s phone number in my contacts.”
He bought his first cassette tape, “Messages from the Boys” by the R&B group The Boys, in 1988 when he was 8 years old. It was quickly followed by Bobby Brown’s “Don’t Be Cruel” and then many, many more.
“By the time I got to high school, my backpack was full of cassette tapes and my Walkman,” Williams said. “I listened to music all the time.”
His interest in classic R&B and soul albums came out of his deepening interest in how his favorite hip-hop songs were crafted.
“I’d be listening to the hip-hop records and wondering what the sample was,” he said. “And from that, I really started to gain a deeper appreciation for the originals.”
“Hip-hop wouldn’t exist without James Brown,” Williams continued. “The Funky Drummer loop [from the 1969 single by Brown] has been sampled over 1,400 times.”
Williams found that much of what had been written about the soul and R&B records of the 1960s and ’70s was no longer in print anywhere—and what had been written “didn’t go in depth about the creative or technical process, or the cultural impact,” he said.
Telling those stories became Williams’s mission.
He took to Twitter to find publications in need of writers and began pitching articles. He found a mentor in Fred Watkins, a professional freelance photographer based in Spotsylvania who covered Washington, D.C., for Ebony and Jet magazines. Watkins took Williams on assignments with him.
He also reached out to Ta-Nahesi Coates, author and former national correspondent for The Atlantic, after hearing Coates speak at Virginia Commonwealth University. Coates helped him refine his pitches and get published in The Atlantic, Williams said.
In 2015, Williams pitched a series of “origin stories” about the key players in the mid-1990s Virginia hip-hop scene—Teddy Riley, Missy Elliott and Timbaland, The Neptunes (the producing duo Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams) and D’Angelo—to Red Bull Music Academy, which publishes an online magazine and hosts music workshops and festivals around the world.
For his series, he interviewed the artists’ friends, relatives and collaborators, as well as agents and music executives who worked with them.
He interviewed Riley himself for a story on how the Harlem-raised producer, who’d worked with the Jacksons and Bobby Brown, among others, moved to Virginia Beach in 1990 to establish a studio. The story chronicled how Riley influenced the music scene, discovering and mentoring The Neptunes.
Those stories pointed the “Hip Hop Evolution” team toward Williams.
“They told me, ‘Chris, your name just kept popping up everywhere,’ ” he said.
Williams was able to put the team in contact with Riley and helped them shape the episode to include him.
Williams said several other production companies, including comedian and director Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, have reached out to him in recent months.
He said he wants to continue writing and possibly also turn his hand to documentary film-making.
“I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given,” he said. “I want to continue telling stories, maybe through a different medium. I want to continue using pen and voice to tell stories of people who have been in the shadows or overlooked for far to long.”
