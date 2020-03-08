With a trio tapping out an African-Caribbean rhythm on the drums, Isha Renta slow-walked a dozen students through some basic bomba-dancing steps Saturday morning.
Holding the sides of her brightly colored skirt in her hands, Renta carved intricate patterns with it as she smoothly moved her arms around her, all the while nimbly turning and stepping to the drumbeats echoing through the theater at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library downtown.
“Yes, feel the music and let it help you move,” said the Stafford County resident, when the students finally get up to speed at this special fundraising event for earthquake victims in Puerto Rico. “It’s a great way to express yourself, through the movements of dance.”
Renta helped organize and run the instructional sessions in three specific genres of dance and music with beginnings and/or connections with Puerto Rico: bomba, salsa and flamenco.
It was all done to raise money for a specific family in Puerto Rico, who had their home destroyed by earthquakes earlier this year. Organizers said that the Echavarry–Feliciano Family, an artisan family of four in the town of Guánica, have been forced to find shelter with friends, even as one family member is battling cancer.
“I am from the southwest part of Puerto Rico, and when these earthquakes occurred in early January, it hit close to home for me,” said Renta. She noted that Semilla Cultural, the nonprofit group she founded in 2014, held several fundraisers to help victims when Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
“During the effort to help after Maria, Puerto Ricans living outside of the island had a huge impact raising money to help the people there,” said Renta, “so after the earthquakes, it made sense to our members to try and help again.”
She noted that Semilla Cultural is a 501©(3) nonprofit group with the goal of giving back to the community what always belonged to them: Afro–Puerto Rican music and dance.
The group’s website notes that its members “are a team of volunteers united by our love and respect for Puerto Rican culture who are committed to preserve and disseminate this legacy left by our ancestors.”
Saturday’s fundraiser was pretty simple: those who wanted to learn to dance in the style and with the rhythms of salsa, flamenco and bomba paid $10 per lesson—or $25 for all three—in sessions taught by skilled dancers from Richmond to Northern Virginia.
“Our organization focuses on educating the community on bomba music and dance and percussions through workshops, classes, performances and community events,” she said. “For us, it’s important to come together and feel a little bit of Puerto Rican culture here locally. Most in our group are from Puerto Rico or of Puerto Rican descent,” though not all members are.
The Semilla Cultural executive director—whose day job is working as a meteorologist in Sterling—said that bomba has long been a passion for her.
“When you see it and hear it, you feel it,” she said of the rhythms that make a body want to move. “There’s a special connection in it between the main drummer and featured dancer. While one or two other drummers will simply keep the beat, that ‘primo drummer’ will follow the dancer and anticipate his or her movements, smack them and interpreting them into the drum.”
As she taught her students a simple routine, all of the women in the group given and wearing colorful skirts, you could hear the drum played by Raúl Zapata of Spotsylvania County delivering high-pitched, hard strikes when finished or accentuated a movement.
In the first lesson of the morning, Yvette Ramirez of Richmond put a first class of dancers through a salsa routine. The fundraiser’s second class, taught by instructor La Magdalena, showed students the right way to step and stomp to flamenco rhythms, as well as the right way to roll wrists and fingers before striking a pose with hands splayed above their heads.
Angela Anderson and her sister, Manuela, drove down from Woodbridge to take all three classes. She said she was drawn by her love of dancing and Latin music to be part of a “fun Saturday morning.”
Kevin and Susan Brown of Fredericksburg danced their way through the salsa instruction, saying that they’ve enjoyed Semilla Cultural events in the past and that they’re glad to have their money go to help the folks struggling from natural disasters in Puerto Rico.
