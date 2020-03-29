Before the coronavirus outbreak, the kitchen and dining room at the Brisben Center homeless shelter in Fredericksburg bustled at mealtimes.
Community groups gathered together to prepare and serve meals to the residents, and residents—both current and former—gathered together to eat.
Now, to maintain social distancing measures, the Brisben Center has to limit volunteer access to the building, which means no more hot meals are being prepared in the kitchen.
“We typically have had hundreds of volunteers in the building to provide food, prepare and serve,” Brisben Center director David Cooper said. “We’ve opted not to have those volunteers come in.”
Instead, Fredericksburg City Public Schools has taken over feeding the residents, dropping off a week’s worth of breakfast, lunch and dinner at the shelter’s doors. The school division is also providing daily meals to students now out of school for the rest of the academic year.
The Brisben Center has temporarily re-housed about half its 50 residents in offsite hotels in order to create more social distance.
A handful of other organizations, including Spotsylvania County Public Schools—which, like city schools, is also conducting a mobile feeding program for its students—are coordinating meals for residents at those locations, Cooper said.
As it continues to upend life everywhere, the coronavirus outbreak has agencies that work to feed the food insecure scrambling to come up with new ways to achieve their mission.
Micah Ecumenical Ministries, the network of local churches that serves the area homeless community, has suspended daily community meals. Instead, Micah is asking for donations of individually wrapped, nonperishable breakfast and dinner items to serve at its Hospitality House on Princess Anne Street in downtown Fredericksburg.
Food pantries across the region have had to cease operations because they are unable to maintain recommended social distancing measures.
LaToya Brown, agency and programs coordinator with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, said 17 out of the food bank’s 80 partner agencies are not operating at the moment.
Others have had to reduce their hours or switch to drive-thru only service, which creates problems of access for some families, said Elizabeth Borst, director of the Fredericksburg Food Access Forum.
The forum held a virtual meeting Wednesday to work on coordinating a community food response for people struggling with limited food budgets during the coronavirus outbreak.
Borst expects the number of people who are food insecure to grow as businesses forced to close during the outbreak start laying off employees. The Virginia Employment Commission reported 46,885 new claims from jobless people across the state the week of March 15-21, compared with 2,706 the week before.
“The bottom line is that with the pantries closing, it’s really challenging,” Borst said. “It’s not a great situation.”
Her biggest worries are people without transportation, home-bound seniors and others who are truly quarantined.
Because so many of the pantries have closed, the food bank is doing drive-thru distribution at its main facility on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Tuesdays limited only to people ages 60 and over. The food bank advertised the drive-thru distribution on Monday and had 75 cars pick up food the next day, according to retail donation specialist Sheila Knapp.
Organizations are also having to do their work with fewer volunteers, because of social distancing.
“We have now limited volunteer assistance to six individuals at a time,” said Brown.
That’s down from about 20–30 at any given time during “normal” operations, she said.
Many pantries have switched from allowing patrons to come in and browse available food supermarket-style to providing pre-packed boxes delivered curbside—but with reduced volunteer help, there is a limit to how many boxes can be packed.
“You can pack a whole lot of boxes with 17 people, but not with fewer,” Borst said.
Changes are being made at the federal and state level to make food easier to access for low-income residents and others who need help.
The regional food bank and other pantries are no longer collecting signatures or gathering other data before allowing patrons to collect through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food distribution program.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Social Services announced that emergency benefits would be made available to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants during the months of March and April.
On average, the monthly SNAP benefit per participant is $119, according to the Department of Social Services. The maximum allotment for a household of one is $194, or $646 for a household of four.
Some local food pantries have relaxed their restrictions about who they will serve, increased their hours or come up with other ways to help.
Michael Elliott, executive director of SERVE, a nonprofit that supports Stafford County families in need, said the agency will now distribute food to first-time customers from other jurisdictions.
“Usually, when you come to pick up food, we go in and look at your profile,” Elliott said. “Now, when you come up and say if you’re first-time, we don’t care where you’re from, we’re gonna serve you.”
The Salvation Army has increased the hours of its food pantry from Thursday only to every weekday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Mount Ararat Baptist Church in North Stafford has partnered with Convoy of Hope, a faith-based nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid and disaster relief around the world, to purchase a tractor–trailer full of canned goods, toilet paper, soap, baby wipes and water, which the church will deliver to SERVE, the regional bank and others.
Pastor Jerry Williams said church members will pack the supplies into separate family-sized boxes to deliver this week.
In Fredericksburg, the Table at St. George’s Episcopal Church has closed because it’s not conducive to curbside operations, but it has instead shifted to helping Fredericksburg United Methodist Church with its food pantry.
The regional food bank is encouraging individuals and groups to host virtual food drives instead of physical food drives. Many organizations said the best way people can help during the coronavirus crisis is by donating money.
On Thursday, the food bank announced that Giant Food donated $50,000 and 200 hams to help provide meals to families who have been impacted by COVID-19.
“Monetary donations will make the biggest impact in our efforts to meet the nutritional needs of our community during this time,” Brown said.
Borst said there is “a huge amount of heart” in the Fredericksburg area and a desire to figure out the best way to help the food insecure now and in the months ahead.
“Everybody is doing absolutely everything they can under really trying conditions,” she said. “There’s a huge a motivation to get this right.”
For real-time updates about the regional food bank’s partner pantries and distribution schedule, visit fredfood.org/assistanceupdates or download the app “FredFoodVa.”
