Two percent of high school students and 1 percent of middle school students have tried heroin, Carmen Greiner, director of substance abuse and mental health therapy center Lighthouse Counseling of Fredericksburg, told her audience at Germanna Community College Friday morning.
“That to me is just stunning,” she said. “Out of every 100 students, two will have tried heroin. What the heck is going on?”
Greiner provided an overview of the opioid epidemic sweeping the country as part of a pair of trainings offered by the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Be Well Rappahannock and Germanna Community College to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.
In the afternoon, Sherry Norton–Williams with the RACSB held a 90-minute training session for the community on how to administer the lifesaving drug naloxone to someone suffering an opioid overdose.
Since 2007, drug overdoses have claimed the lives of 11,863 Virginians, according to the RACSB. More people have died of overdoses than in car accidents over the past few years.
The goal of Friday’s events was to raise awareness of opioid addiction as a medical problem and enable the community to provide support and treatment to those suffering from addiction.
“It’s a brain problem, not a moral problem,” Greiner said.
Greiner said her goal for her session—which was attended by a local pastor and a mother who lost one son to addiction while another battles it, among others—was to “preach the gospel of methadone.”
Greiner said medication-assisted therapy using methadone or suboxone, two long-acting opiates that are used to stabilize patients with opiate addiction or dependency, is the standard of care for the disease.
The drugs bind to the same chemical receptors in the brain that respond to heroin, so they prevent the body from going into opiate withdrawal, a condition Greiner described as “cruel and inhuman torture” and which can drive sufferers to relapse.
“I want to get rid of the prejudice and stigma around methadone and suboxone,” Greiner said.
She said that given the scale of the problem, encouraging someone to give up all drugs isn’t the best approach.
“We can’t always aim for abstinence,” she said. “Our goal is reducing the harm associated with using.
“If I want to treat opiate addiction and I give them another opiate that makes them more stable—it keeps them alive. If my goal is to keep people from dying, I’m OK with that.”
Greiner said she lost five clients last year to overdoses after a relapse.
“If my alcoholics relapse, I just slap them upside the head and send them on their way,” she said. “But my opiate addicts are dying.”
Greiner said the Fredericksburg area needs to become more receptive to medication-assisted therapy for opiate addiction, calling the area “a hole” between Richmond and Northern Virginia.
She also said the community must be more vigilant in keeping opiates off the streets, by disposing of unused medications in one of several locked medication collection bins located around Planning District 16 or using an at-home drug deactivation kit.
Collection bins are accessible at the Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George sheriff’s offices, the Fredericksburg Police Department, the CVS Pharmacy in Ladysmith and at several Walgreens pharmacies.
Drug deactivation kits are available through the RACSB. They are pouches containing deactivated charcoal. Unused medications are put in the pouches along with hot water, and the pouch can be sealed and thrown away.
Greiner said people can use clean cat litter in a zip-close bag for the same purpose.
Greiner asked the community to continue “planting seeds of hope” in those suffering from addiction by speaking about the treatment options and counseling that is available to help.
And she said relationships are what help people get better.
“Tell them, ‘This isn’t the way it needs to be and I’m here to help you,’ ” she said.
RACSB operates a 24-hour emergency hotline at 540/373-6876.
