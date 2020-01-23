Two local organizations that coordinate care for homeless people and families have received state and federal grants to support their projects.
The Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care, the local planning body that coordinates housing and services for the homeless population across Planning District 16—the city of Fredericksburg along with Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties—has been awarded just under $349,000 in grants from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The majority of the grant money—$234,781—will go to support the CoC’s supportive housing program, which combines affordable housing with best-practice services for individuals and families with disabilities and a lengthy history of homelessness.
Almost $47,000 will go toward rapid rehousing for survivors fleeing domestic violence.
Altogether, HUD awarded $29.2 million to homeless services programs in Virginia, according to a Jan. 17 press release from the agency.
Micah Ecumenical Ministries will also receive about $129,000 in Virginia state grant money for its rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing programs.
The award is part of almost $12 million in funding for organizations that work to reduce homelessness and increase access to affordable housing announced Thursday by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
“Housing is the foundation for building vibrant communities and creating equal access to economic opportunity across our Commonwealth,” Northam said in a news release. “Every time I meet with housing service providers and individuals who have overcome homelessness, I am given hope that with the right investments, we can effectively address homelessness, reduce housing instability, and provide more Virginians with safe and affordable living options.”
Since 2010, overall homelessness in Virginia has decreased by 36.3 percent and homelessness among families has decreased 45 percent.
According to the annual Point in Time count, a HUD-mandated count of people experiencing homelessness on one night in late January, overall homelessness has declined in the Fredericksburg area, as well.
The 2011 count found 280 homeless individuals the night of the count. Last year’s count found a total of 221 people. Of those, 36 were unsheltered, meaning they slept outside or in a place “not meant for human habitation,” according to the HUD definition.
None of the unsheltered homeless in last year’s count were children.
The Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care conducted the 2020 PIT count Wednesday night. Results of the count will be available in April or May.
