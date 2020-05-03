The weekend’s wonderfully warm weather and sunshine brought out the hordes: shoppers at local groceries and garden centers, walkers and joggers at area parks and people of all ages, strolling along sidewalks in downtown Fredericksburg.
The long-awaited glimpse of spring did not necessarily bring out all the masks, though.
Dennis and Crystal Bane of Locust Grove noticed that when they came to the Fredericksburg area Saturday to pick up donations for the Rikki’s Refuge animal sanctuary in Orange County.
“We both commented on the lack of masks,” she said. “As we drove from place to place, I saw very few. Since it was a beautiful day, I also noticed a larger group of more than 10 people socializing with no masks and no social distancing.”
Crystal Bane wasn’t sure if people were confused about proper protocol regarding facial coverings. While Virginia remains under lockdown, except for the return of elective procedures at hospitals and the reopening of dental and veterinary offices for non-emergency procedures, other states are reopening other businesses in an effort to jump-start their devastated economies.
More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment across the nation in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The disease has killed almost 68,000 people in the United States and infected more than 1.8 million.
While Virginia hospitals are reopening some of their departments for needed medical procedures, the three hospitals in the Fredericksburg region expect every patient to wear a mask while at the facilities, except when patients are alone in the rooms or asleep.
Likewise, local public health officials stress this is not the time for people to pack away their surgical masks, fabric facial coverings or bandannas.
“The virus is still here,” emphasized Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Young people may not have to worry about getting deathly ill, Stern said, “but what we need to consider is the health of others, particularly those who are elderly and/or have an underlying medical condition.”
While more than 80 percent of people who get COVID-19 probably will have a mild case, according to health experts, the disease can have a lethal impact on older people and those with chronic health problems. Nine of the 11 people who’ve died from COVID-19 complications in the local health district, which includes the city and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, were above 60.
Across Virginia, 44 new deaths were reported between Saturday and Sunday—the largest increase in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began. Statewide, 660 people have died and 18,671 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Positive cases continue to rise, locally and statewide, especially as more testing has become available. As of Sunday, there were 562 cases in the local health district compared to 506 cases on Friday.
“Over the past week, we have seen clear indications that the virus continues to spread in our community, as we continue to see new cases identified and new patients hospitalized,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
She’s also noticed more people out and about in recent days. While that’s good for an individual’s mental health, she wants to remind people to take the necessary precautions when their activities bring them in contact with others.
“When in public spaces such as grocery stores, we still strongly urge people to continue to wear cloth face coverings in addition to practicing good hygiene and social distancing to minimize their risk of disease, and minimize the risk of unknowingly transmitting the disease to others,” she said.
Tom Henderson of Spotsylvania County said he believes the decision to wear a mask is a simple one to make. At 65 and with COPD, he knows he’s at high risk and that it would be irresponsible for him to go out in public without taking all the necessary precautions.
But as he’s tried to track the spread of COVID-19 within the county and beyond, he’s listened to the medical reports—particularly those that say people can spread the virus without even knowing they have it.
“Bottom line—if wearing masks helps to save lives and reduce the strain on our overburdened health care system, then this is a small price to pay,” he said. “Each and every resident should step up and do whatever is necessary to help work through this crisis.”
Public health officials have said repeatedly that masks don’t necessarily protect the wearers as much as they do those around them. Those who don’t know they are carriers release germs into the atmosphere when the virus leaves their cells. That’s called shedding the virus, Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, said during last week’s virtual town hall.
“By wearing a mask, you will shed less of that in the environment,” he said. “If you wear a mask, it’s an outward sign to the others around you that you care for them.”
