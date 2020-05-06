There’s an “urgent need” for additional staff and personal protective equipment at Heritage Hall nursing home in King George County, the site of the first—and so far, only—outbreak of COVID-19 cases in a local long-term care facility.
Annie Cupka, at-large representative on the King George Board of Supervisors, told fellow supervisors Tuesday that she talked with Heritage Hall Administrator Joseph Baidoo on Monday. He asked residents to leave donations of goggles, N95 respirator masks, gowns and hand sanitizer at a table on the sidewalk outside the facility, which is next to King George High School.
In addition, the Rappahannock Area Health District has put Heritage Hall “at the top of the list” for getting protective gear and submitted a request to the state for assistance with staffing, said Dr. Donald Stern, acting director.
Heritage Hall had asked the local health district to help with its manpower shortage, but as Stern reported to county supervisors in both King George and Stafford on Tuesday, the health department is facing its own staffing issues after a state-ordered hiring freeze in the midst of the pandemic.
On Monday, Heritage Hall reported an outbreak involving two residents and two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. Both residents remain hospitalized, and the staff members are quarantined at home. The facility agreed to test all residents and workers for the novel coronavirus, and as of Tuesday, 17 tests had come back negative.
King George has requested the Virginia National Guard test everyone in the building, which has 130 beds and more than 100 workers. The five teams of soldiers doing the tests around the state are pretty busy “because there are lots of requests out there,” Stern said. “But I think we’re already toward the top of the list.”
He was encouraged by the low number of positive tests, so far. Often in long-term care facilities, once the novel coronavirus gets its foot in the door, there are “a very high rate of positive tests,” Stern said.
In her report, Cupka asked anyone with experience in a health care setting to contact Heritage Hall. “They are looking for extra help for the next month or so,” she added.
It’s not clear how many staff members are needed. When asked how the outbreak originated, fire and rescue officials told King George supervisors there wasn’t a definitive answer.
Stern said he and his staff have done a virtual walk-through of Heritage Hall, which has a “hot zone,” or separate space, set up for patients who have tested positive.
“This facility is running things well. They’re very cooperative and they’re doing what needs to be done,” Stern said.
The health district director also shared information on the way COVID-19 manifests itself in an older population, recovery rates throughout the region and how his staff is faring.
Increasingly among patients in long-term care facilities, workers are seeing—not necessarily the dry cough, sore throat and fever—but a change in “mentation” or mental activity, then slight diarrhea.
“Symptoms may be very subtle at first among the elderly,” he said, reminding workers in nursing homes and skilled care facilities, who know their patients, to be on the lookout for the slightest change.
King George supervisors pressed Stern on information the health district and state present to the public and wondered why there’s isn’t more data about recovery rates. Supervisor Jeff Bueche had made it clear he doesn’t like the way the state keeps a cumulative total of cases—not a list of those actively being treated versus those who are still sickened.
As of Tuesday’s meeting, King George had 36 confirmed cases and four deaths while the local health district, which also includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford, had 629 cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19.
That means 1.7 percent of those with positive cases died while 98.3 percent have recovered or are in the process of recovering, Stern said. He believes the actual number of people with the virus is up to five times higher than the positive cases, which would make the actual death rate much lower.
Stern agreed with Bueche’s assessment that the area has a 98 percent recovery rate.
“That’s some positive news we’d like to get out,” Bueche said, “especially with the culture that’s going on.”
Supervisors also asked if the Virginia Department of Health is counting the number of positive tests—even if the same person tested positive six times—or the number of people. Stern admitted he doesn’t “pay much attention to the state site” because his focus is on identifying the spread of the disease in the local community and coming up with prevention strategies.
Allison Balmes-John, spokesperson for the local health district, confirmed on Wednesday that local officials count people only, not tests.
King George supervisors also asked what’s listed on death certificates for people who had COVID-19 along with other conditions. Bueche said other states, such as New York, had identified that as many as 80 percent of those who died from the virus had other health problems, but Stern said Virginia isn’t able to gather that information at this time. He stressed that health department workers are trying to control the spread of the disease and preserve life.
“We’re not trying to inflate the numbers of COVID-19 deaths,” he said. “It’s not being made up.”
Stern said 50 of the 93 staff members in the five health departments in the local health district are working on matters related to COVID-19. Twenty, including employees who usually do food and restaurant inspections, are interviewing people who have been in close contact with those who have tested positive. The local health district has called in Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to help with contact tracing or to work in local clinics, which have been downsized, but still offer assistance with family planning, sexually transmitted diseases and tuberculosis testing.
Stern said he hopes the state can allocate up to 25 more people locally to help with COVID-19 work.
“We can’t keep ahead of this right now,” he said. “Here we are trying to provide at least some core services during COVID-19, then we got a hiring freeze because of the state revenue shortfall. How are we supposed to handle this?”
