Though the 2019–20 academic year just ended for Fredericksburg area students, they are scheduled to return in only 10 weeks, and local school divisions have been discussing whether and how that can safely happen.
Area school systems have assembled task forces and committees to study what returning to school amid a global pandemic might look like.
According to Charles Pyle, director of media relations for the Virginia Department of Education, Gov. Ralph Northam will first have to announce a modification to his March order closing Virginia schools for the remainder of the 2019–20 academic year.
VDOE will then “provide guidance to school divisions on reopening schools within the parameters established by the governor,” Pyle said. “The specifics of reopening—the exact day and local application of the VDOE guidance—will be the responsibility of the local school divisions.”
School divisions are looking at several possible scenarios for the beginning of the 2020–21 academic year, depending on how COVID-19 is spreading at the time.
If a “normal” in-person return isn’t safe, school could be held remotely via distance learning, the way the current year was completed.
There could also be a hybrid, with students attending class in person in alternating groups or on alternating days to maintain social distancing, with learning happening remotely at other times.
Stafford County Public Schools’ “Return to School Recovery Task Force” was created a month ago and is made up of about 80 teachers, administrators, parents and community members, Superintendent Scott Kizner said.
“We were very careful to make sure it has representation from as many schools as possible from pre-K through 12th grade,” he said.
Stafford’s task force is considering the effects of the different reopening scenarios on five areas—academics; student and family well-being; finance; operations, including nutrition and transportation; and equity.
“If we’re going to open up remotely, how would remote learning impact those areas?” Kizner said. “And if we open up in more of the traditional, face-to-face way, we have to have social distancing and how do you do that on a school bus or in the cafeteria or in PE class?
“What would it look like if you have a class of 26 children but only 50 percent are present at one time? So we’re looking at all the different options to address whatever scenario we’re going to be required to meet.”
Kizner said the task force will complete its work next week and release a report. It will not present solutions, but ask “the questions that need to be asked before a decision is made,” he said.
Kizner said he knows families want to be able to plan for fall.
“I’m very sensitive [to the fact] that parents and staff want to know as soon as possible if we’re going to not have the traditional face-to-face opening, so working parents can plan for supervision [of their children],” he said. “And a lot of our staff are working mothers and fathers.”
Kizner said the School Board has already allocated funding toward new needs presented by the pandemic, such as hiring 10 additional school nurses, creating a technology support position and purchasing more cleaning supplies and portable handwashing stations for school buildings.
To support more robust remote learning, Kizner said he wants to make sure each Stafford student has a Chromebook and access to Wi-Fi.
The division has also partnered with the University of Mary Washington to provide professional development for staff “to feel more comfortable and confident in remote learning,” Kizner said.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools also has a broad return-to-school task force as well as “specific diversely represented focus groups to inform our preparations for the opening of school this fall,” division spokeswoman René Daniels said.
Planning and decisions will also be informed by surveys of the broader community, Superintendent Scott Baker wrote in May 22 letter to the community.
Spotsylvania School Board members will hear an update on the task force and focus groups’ work at their June 8 meeting. Baker said he hopes decisions can be made in July.
“I would hope as we get within a month of school opening, that we could share with our community at least how we would try to proceed at the beginning of the fall semester,” he said. “But we don’t want to lock into a timeline and share a lot of details that later have to be changed, because the situation hasn’t stopped being fluid.”
In order to make sure teachers are positioned to deliver remote learning—either part time or full time, or in case schools have to close completely because of another outbreak—the division plans to offer professional development opportunities for staff and use existing funds and community partnerships to increase Wi-Fi access for students, Baker said.
Fredericksburg City Public Schools formed a Recovery and Reopening Task Force made up of representatives from administration, teachers, parents, school nutrition, transportation and the central office. The task force’s goal is to “chart several scenarios for reopening including a possible mixture of in-person social distance learning and virtual instruction,” the school division said.
City Superintendent Marci Catlett said the system is waiting for more guidance from Northam, the state and public health officials before developing a plan.
Caroline County has formed a committee made up of senior staff from various departments, such as instruction, technology and transportation to look at school reopening.
“The committee is planning for several return-to-school scenarios, including a full return, virtual learning and an alternative schedule,” the division said in an emailed response. “Any of these scenarios can begin on our planned return date of Aug. 10 or a date to be determined if a delayed re-opening is required.”
“In addition to the Executive Committee, CCPS has sought input from school principals and teachers, and it will present the several scenarios to the school board at its June 8 meeting. Before solidifying its plan, CCPS plans to survey its staff and families for additional data.”
King George County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Benson said the division is “beginning to organize work groups to define and discuss contingency options.”
“It is obviously early in the process and we remain hopeful we can open according to schedule and in relatively normal fashion,” Benson wrote in an email. “However, we will be prepared to adjust according to the guidelines we expect all Virginia school divisions will receive in the coming weeks.”
No matter what plans are put in place, there may be families and division staff who do not feel comfortable or safe returning to physical school buildings.
According to the results of a recent USA Today poll of 505 K–12 teachers, one in five said they would not return to work if their classrooms reopen in fall. In a separate poll of 403 parents of children in grades K–12, six out of 10 said they would pursue at-home learning instead of sending their children back to school.
Kizner said he will work with families and employees who fear returning to school to “better understand their concerns.”
“My primary concern is health and safety,” he said. “I’m not willing to say ‘no’ to a child if a parent doesn’t want to send them. I want to reach out to that family and see if there is something reasonable we can do to accommodate their needs.”
Baker also said he understands that “there will be a very different comfort level from one family to the next.”
“Through support from the state and funding, we can continue to provide services to students remotely even if school is open,” he said.
Teachers and other division staff who are unable to work because they have preexisting medical conditions that put them at high risk of developing a serious case of COVID-19—or who are responsible for the care of a family member with those conditions—are eligible for expanded unemployment benefits under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
Virginia state code also now allows for licensed educators to leave their contracts for another educational employment position without fear of losing their license.
But if the school division has reasonable safety measures in place, there is no protection for employees who break their contracts due to fear of contracting the virus.
Baker said it is his goal to develop a plan that “maximizes the safety of our students, staff and community.”
“We would want to put in place measures and a plan that would hopefully make the majority of our staff and stakeholders comfortable,” he said. “But I know I can’t guarantee that.”
