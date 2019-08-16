The Fredericksburg SPCA, Louisa County Animal Shelter and the Stafford County Animal Shelter are participating in a “Clear the Shelters” adoption campaign Saturday. In its fifth year, the nationwide adoption campaign encourages local animal shelters to waive adoption fees to help animals find homes.
Last year, 80,000 pets were adopted nationally, according to the Fredericksburg SPCA website. The Fredericksburg SPCA saw more than 90 animals find homes last year because of the Clear the Shelters campaign.
The SPCA event will begin at noon Saturday and will stay open until midnight or until every animal is adopted. It is waiving adoption fees for all animals in the shelter 7 months and older.
The Stafford County Animal Shelter will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Louisa County Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees from noon to 4 p.m.
Lousia County Animal Shelter manager Diane Miller said the adoption campaign has been a successful event in the past.
“This year, we have partnered with several other local animal care providers to make it bigger than ever,” she stated in a news release.