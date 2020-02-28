Hundreds of billions of dollars will be allocated to state and local governments based on the results of the 2020 census—and local jurisdictions and organizations are working hard to ensure the Fredericksburg area gets its fair share.
“For every person missed or under-counted, there’s a loss of $2,000 per year,” said Janel Donohue, president of the Rappahannock United Way and chair of the Census 2020 Regional Complete Count Committee, citing an estimate by the City of Richmond.
In addition to the regional committee administered by the George Washington Regional Commission, each jurisdiction in Planning District 16—Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George—has a Complete Count Committee. All are working to raise awareness of the census and why participation matters.
The census has been taken every 10 years since 1790, as required by the U.S. Constitution. The goal is to count each resident of the country where they are on April 1 of the census year.
“It’s a snapshot,” said George Millsaps, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau who is working with jurisdictions in Planning District 16 to ensure a complete count.
The federal government uses census information to distribute more than $675 billion each year to states and localities for schools, health clinics, roads, public safety and social services.
“Everyone benefits from these funds,” said Michelle McGinnis, Spotsylvania County’s director of community engagement and a member of Spotsylvania’s Complete Count Committee.
In addition to allocating funding, census data in the aggregate is used for community planning purposes—setting fair market rent, preparing for natural disasters, developing rural areas, spotting trends, forecasting for the future—as a source of research for businesses, the public, nonprofit organizations and the media, and to determine how many seats each state gets in the House of Representatives.
“And you are stuck with your number for 10 years,” said Millsaps.
“There have been under-counts in the past,” Millsaps added. “In this area, the self-response rate [those that send back a completed census questionnaire before census workers start going door-to-door] is in the low-to-mid 70 percent.”
Millsaps said data tends to be more accurate when people self-respond, as opposed to completing the questionnaire with a census worker.
The 2020 census questionnaire is the first that can be completed online. Donohue said there is a “big effort” around encouraging people to respond that way.
Certain populations are more likely to be under-counted, Donohue said. These include households with limited English proficiency, children under 5 and seniors over 65, the disabled, low-income households and certain minority groups, especially black and Hispanic or Latino.
The challenges for some of the groups stem from language barriers and fear or mistrust of the government.
The regional complete count committees hope to allay these fears and misunderstandings.
McGinnis said Spotsylvania plans to use the school division to do a lot of the census education because “there is maybe more trust around the school system.”
There is no citizenship question on the 2020 census, despite attempts by the Trump Administration to add such a question. And Millsaps said all information reported on the census questionnaires is “protected and confidential.”
“The Census Bureau does not share the information with any other department, even its own overseeing department [The Department of Commerce],” Millsaps said.
Individuals’ census information is protected for 72 years after it is collected. No state or federal government can request it before that time, not even the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Intelligence Agency, the president or the Supreme Court.
“Census Bureau employees have to affirm that we will never give the data out for the rest of our lives, or we risk a five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine,” Millsaps said.
Rural locations and those without access to internet are also at risk of being under-counted.
Most areas in Planning District 16 will receive mailed invitations in early March to complete the census online first. If households do not respond, they will receive paper copies of the questionnaire at a later date.
However, much of Caroline County, which is largely rural, will receive online instructions and a paper copy of the questionnaire in the first mailing.
McGinnis said Spotsylvania County plans to highlight the opening hours of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Belmont satellite branch, which is located in rural Spotsylvania, so residents can access the free Wi-Fi there to complete their census questionnaires.
Planning for the 2020 census locally began in winter 2019, when Millsaps started meeting with local governments. He said all five jurisdictions authorized complete count committees and have allocated funds towards the effort.
In addition, all local governments have applied for grants of up to $2,000 from the Virginia state complete count committee to help with education and awareness-building events.
The first set of mailed invitations to complete the census will go out in early March and the online system will be live on March 12, Millsaps said.
Those households that have not responded by the end of March will receive a paper copy of the questionnaire. If that is not returned by the end of April, census enumerators will start going door to door through July.
Residents of shelters, transitional or interim housing, military bases, health care facilities, colleges or universities and correctional facilities are considered by the census to be living in “group quarters” and will be counted that way.
