Standing before a group of about 50 people gathered in downtown Fredericksburg’s Hurkamp Park on Friday evening, Sarah Hutchinson read aloud the poem “Home.”
“No one leaves home unless/home is the mouth of a shark,” she read. “You only run for the border/when you see the whole city running as well.”
“You only leave home/when home won’t let you stay.”
Though the poem, by British–Somali poet Warsan Shire, describes the experience of refugees escaping violence in the African countries of Somalia, Congo, Sudan and Eritrea, it is relevant to the migrants now traveling from their homes in Central and South America to the southern U.S. border, Hutchinson said.
Hearing in the news about the conditions faced by migrants in detention centers along the border was causing Hutchinson to lose sleep.
“I have a 2-year-old son and all I can think about is what the parents [of children being held in detention facilities] must be feeling,” she said. “And how horrible it is to raise my son in a country where this is sanctioned.”
Hutchinson said she thought about driving to participate in the Lights for Liberty vigil in Washington, D.C., but decided she would organize her own local event.
“There are a lot of people here who care,” she said.
The Fredericksburg event was one of 23 Lights for Liberty vigils held across Virginia and one of hundreds organized in cities, towns and communities across the country.
The national Lights for Liberty organization sponsored vigils at detention centers in El Paso, Texas, and Homestead, Fla., in San Diego near the port of entry from Tijuana and at Foley Square in New York City, where migrants are processed, as well as in Washington, D.C.
The group encouraged those sponsoring local events to hold them at detention facilities in their communities.
Hutchinson said she hoped the event would bring people together and inspire them to speak out for what they see as wrong.
“Being angry doesn’t do much until you tell people what you need, and what we need is for this to not happen anymore,” she said.
Hutchinson invited those in attendance to speak about the current situation.
Bill Schaefer, 80, said he gathered in Hurkamp Park decades ago to protest the Vietnam War and has done the same “for every war since.”
“I can’t tell you how moved I am to see you all here,” he said. “It’s hard to have hope these days and when I look into your eyes, I have hope.”
He exhorted those gathered to not “just get on Facebook and do your damn typing” but to “go out in the streets.”
Joshua Cole, a pastor and candidate for 28th District seat in the House of Delegates, attended the vigil.
“Why are we sending troops to the border instead of lawyers or parents to comfort the children?” he asked the crowd. “This is not the America we were told it should be.”
“People know about the situation at the border but they keep coming here because they still believe this place is safer than their homes,” he said.
Jess Foster, an attorney and candidate for the 88th District seat now held by Del. Mark Cole, also attended the event.
She told the gathering that as a juvenile defense attorney, many of her clients are undocumented immigrant children who have suffered “trauma upon trauma” in their journey to America and once in the country.
“We here are fortunate that we don’t have to make those choices [to leave home and become migrant] and we shouldn’t judge those who do,” she said.
Foster read aloud the names of the six migrant children who have died while in the custody of Customs and Border Patrol since September. The youngest, Wilmer Vasquez, was 2 and a half.
“These are our children,” Foster said.