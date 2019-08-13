The Louisa County Board of Supervisors recently announced the appointment of Helen Phillips as county attorney for Louisa. She will join the county Nov. 1.
Phillips comes to Louisa with more than 30 years of private and local government law and trial experience. Since 2009, she has been counsel for the Central Virginia Regional Jail, of which Louisa is a member locality, where she provided counsel in state and federal courts on numerous matters.
“I am delighted to return to Central Virginia to serve as Louisa County Attorney,” said Phillips in a news release. “I am extremely grateful to the Board of Supervisors for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to serving Louisa County as it continues to flourish.”
