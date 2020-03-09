Lower taxes, an educated workforce and a great location helped this area lead the state in job growth for the first time, Fredericksburg Regional Alliance President Curry Roberts told the city’s Economic Development Authority Monday.
A recent study by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership found the number of new jobs in Fredericksburg and the surrounding counties of Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania has increased by nearly 1.4 percent since 2016, Roberts said. The region had a 1 percent growth rate, tied for second behind Richmond, when the study was done three years ago.
“Our population growth right is now about 1.53 [percent], so we’re getting closer to equilibrium of job creation and population growth,” he said. “So trying to get to some balance there is an excellent goal for the region.”
It helps that the Fredericksburg region also has a lower per capita tax burden when compared to other metropolitan areas in Virginia. That, coupled with the region’s geography, makes it “very competitive,” according to Roberts.
A workforce study from 2019 shows 55 percent of commuters and 51 percent of non-commuters have at least an associate’s degree. The state average is 47.6 percent.
“We’re starting to get closer to Northern Virginia,” said Roberts, adding that about 57 percent of the workforce there has an associate’s degree or higher.
Fredericksburg’s total regional workforce grew from 177,400 in 2016 to 196,776 by 2019, and the total number of jobs in the region increased to 133,000. The three fastest growing job sectors? Information technology, health care and distribution and logistics.
Of those, the most interest is coming from data centers, Roberts said. He said his office is fielding an average of two calls per week from companies inquiring about locations, labor and taxes in the region.
Roberts and his staff worked with localities and utilities to determine the best sites with 50 acres or more about three years ago, and have found about 20.
“These can’t go everywhere, and frankly shouldn’t,” he said. “What we’ve tried to do is put our best sites forward in the region.”
Roberts said he’s also met with an augmented and virtual reality company based in California that builds hardware and software for the private sector. It would like to enter a market where it can share the cost of developing a lab and training facility with a community or technical college.
Its representatives will meet with Germanna Community College and a number of defense contractors next week, Roberts said, and Dahlgren has also expressed an interest in meeting with them.
“It would be a great asset to have in the region both from a training aspect, but also especially for our defense contractors,” he said.
That’s a big difference from three years ago, when the fastest-growing sectors in the region were food service, retail and hospitality, Roberts said. He said distribution and logistics weren’t included in a report about the region’s job sectors that was done eight years ago, which surprised him since the area has a CVS distribution center, McLane Mid Atlantic and Value City, among others.
The economist who did the report told him the area didn’t have the labor to support it. Yet McKesson has expanded its presence, Lidl has built a warehouse here since then, and the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance is working with several other companies interested in locating in the region, he said.
Forming a Regional Industrial Facility Authority, or RIFA, could help spur additional economic development in the region, Roberts said. There are already 10 of them in Virginia.
They’re created when two or more localities collaborate on the development of industrial properties. The localities share costs and tax revenue, which the RIFA administers.
“What the General Assembly was trying to do was make it easier for local governments to collaborate on sites,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.