A town hall meeting Thursday will offer Stafford residents a chance to discuss the details of a proposed $50 million transportation bond referendum with county officials.
The referendum is slated to be on November’s ballot.
If approved by voters, the referendum will help the county leverage the necessary funding to complete $140 million worth of roadway safety improvements throughout the county.
The meeting, billed by county officials as a Transportation Bond Town Hall, takes place at 6 p.m., at Stafford’s George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road. The event will allow county officials an opportunity to discuss the Nov. 5 referendum with area residents, while addressing community questions, comments and concerns.
Stafford sent a mailing to residents with additional information on the proposed referendum, which includes eight major roadway projects and 35 other roadway safety improvements and upgrades.
“We’re not only going to widen the roads, we’re going to stretch as many safety improvements as possible along these roads,” said Andrew Spence, the county’s community outreach director. “We will work with VDOT to accomplish this.”
If the referendum passes, roads slated for improvement through proceeds from the sale of the transportation bonds are Andrew Chapel, Barrett Heights, Brent Point, Brooke, Courthouse, Cropp, Decatur, Enon, Ferry, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Heflin, Joshua, Kellogg Mill, Little Whim, Poplar, Potomac Run, Ramoth Church, Rock Hill Church, Spotted Tavern, Stefaniga, Tacketts Mill, Telegraph, Truslow and Winding Creek roads, as well as Falls Run Drive, McWhirt Loop and Woodstock Lane.
The safety improvement and road widening projects are expected to be completed in coordination with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s schedule.
Stafford voters approved a $70 million transportation bond referendum in 2008. The county sold $24 million of the bonds, using the funds on 15 of the 19 transportation projects listed in the referendum plan and improving 80 percent of the 55 lane miles slated for upgrades.
