Two-thirds of those who responded to a survey about school capacity issues in Fredericksburg think building a new school is the best way to deal with rising enrollment.
The city School Board received a report at its meeting Monday from the division’s enrollment, capacity and expansion task force. The task force held two community forums in January and circulated a survey on capacity issues, which received 498 responses over two weeks.
The survey asked respondents what they consider to be the best solution to the division’s capacity challenges and to choose their top three priorities in thinking about solutions to the issue.
Sixty-six percent of respondents said building an additional school would be their top solution. The next most popular solutions were constructing a permanent addition to an existing building, followed by renovating an existing, underused building.
Nearly 75 percent of respondents said keeping class sizes small should be one of the top three priorities. About 53 percent said space for art, music, foreign language and other specialty programs should be in the top three and 35 percent said space for career and technical programs should be in the top three.
Capacity at the city’s schools, especially Hugh Mercer Elementary, is a hot-button issue with parents. The task force was formed after parents pushed back against an initial plan to expand Lafayette Upper Elementary instead of building a third elementary school.
The need to alleviate school crowding is one of several capital needs the city faces. Others include a new or larger replacement fire station and joining with Spotsylvania County to upgrade a wastewater treatment plant the two localities can share.
The survey also asked respondents to rate how willing they would be to pay for solutions and priorities, with 5 being “very willing” and 1 being “not willing.”
About 64 percent of respondents rated their willingness at either a 4 or a 5. Just under 17 percent said they would either be not willing or reluctant to pay.
In other business Monday, the School Board has approved a $50.4 million operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 to present to the City Council.
The proposed budget, which must be approved by the council, requests an additional $540,983 in local funding over the current fiscal year. It would include funds to give all teachers a 5 percent raise, all classified staff a 4 percent raise and all administrators a 3 percent raise.
It also would include $602,541 for new positions, including a school counselor at Walker–Grant Middle School; one new English language teacher each at Hugh Mercer Elementary and Lafayette Upper Elementary schools; a special education teacher and paraprofessional at the Walker–Grant Center, which houses Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative; and a full-time school resource officer at Walker–Grant Middle—a position that would be partially funded by the city government.
