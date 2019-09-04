A man who molested a girl more than a decade ago when she was living in Stafford County was ordered Wednesday to serve six years in prison.
Jaime Alexis Chavez, 34, of Alexandria was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 15 years, with nine years suspended.
He entered an Alford plea in March to aggravated sexual battery, meaning he acknowledged that there is enough evidence for a conviction while not admitting guilt. In exchange for his plea, other charges were dropped.
Judge Victoria Willis’ sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of four years and seven months.
According to prosecutor Ed Lustig, the attacks took place between 2006 and 2008, when the girl was between 7 and 9 years old and living in Stafford. Chavez was working as a cook in her parents’ restaurant and also spent time in the family home.
The victim, now an adult, reported the assaults in June 2017 and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office began an investigation that resulted in Chavez’s arrest.
She reported that Chavez pulled her onto his lap and molested her. She said the incidents took place once in the restaurant, once in the basement of her home and once in a family van.
In a victim impact statement submitted to the court, she said the attacks had a lasting impact and have caused severe psychological damage.
Chavez denied the allegations from the start and continued to deny them Wednesday. His attorney, Matthew Muggeridge, said Chavez took a deal because he did not want to risk a jury trial.
During his sentencing, Chavez called his situation an “injustice because I did not do it. Justice belongs to God my father and Lord Jesus Christ.”
A native of Peru, Chavez is subject to deportation once he finishes serving his sentence.
