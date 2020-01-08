Tuesday’s wintry storm was no major event, but the snow and black ice caused problems overnight and into Wednesday morning.
A pair of early-morning crashes on northbound Interstate 95 near Quantico resulted in one man’s death and hours of snarled traffic during the Wednesday morning commute.
The initial crash happened at 1:15 a.m. a mile north of the Quantico exit in Prince William County, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
That crash involved a truck contracted by the Virginia Department of Transportation to treat the roads after Tuesday’s snow. A Dodge Ram pickup hauling a fifth-wheel trailer rear-ended the truck, which was not treating the interstate at the time of the crash.
The trailer’s lights were knocked out by the crash, and soon after the first crash, a Subaru reached the scene and was unable to avoid hitting the trailer, Geller said. The Subaru caught fire after the impact. State Police Trooper K.J. Page arrived on the scene and pulled the driver free.
The Subaru driver, Cindy N. Scheett, 60, of Newport News, was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, Geller said. She was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Dodge, Kenneth R. Shiley, 43, of New Cumberland, Pa., was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger, Chad D. Shifflett, 42, of Harrisburg, Pa., died at the scene. Neither man was wearing a seat belt, Geller said.
The driver of the VDOT contract truck, Anduamlak Donduela, 37, of Washington, D.C., was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
The original crash is still being investigated, Geller said. She said weather does not appear to have been a direct factor in the crash.
Tuesday’s wintry storm, however, did result in other area traffic issues and crashes.
There was a fatal crash in northern Fauquier County in which slick roads appeared to have caused a GMC Savana van to cross into the path of a school bus, which had no children on board. A man riding in the van died.
In Spotsylvania County shortly before 10 p.m., slick pavement led to a multiple-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 that shut down the interstate for about an hour near the Thornburg exit. Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash.
There also were overnight issues in Fredericksburg, including an alert that the surfaces on all bridges in the city had frozen, as well as crashes on the Cowan Boulevard and Fall Hill Avenue spans.
