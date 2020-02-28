Stephen Hendershot said he was called by God to save a family from their burning house in North Stafford on Thursday.
Hendershot, a Prince William County resident, had just dropped off his two sons, Aden, 12 and Jaxon, 8, at a family friend’s home in Stafford, and was traveling home on Garrisonville Road. That’s when he noticed something that didn’t seem normal.
“I saw a column of black smoke and thought it was kind of weird .... Leaves don’t produce black smoke,” Hendershot said. “I looked closer and saw a house on fire and noticed there were no fire or police on the scene.”
Both Hendershot and his ex-wife Jaime, who was in a separate car behind him, pulled over and rushed to the burning home at 103 Shenandoah Lane, which was engulfed in smoke and flames.
“It’s important when we receive the call for action, I hope we answer it and don’t miss these divine experiences,” said Hendershot. “God put me there. It was a very divine appointment.”
The Hendershots were the first to arrive on the scene.
“I ran up to the house and heard yelling, knocked and tried to open the door, but there was no response,” said Hendershot.
He kicked the front door open and found four children—whose ages ranged from 4 though 14—on the floor of the living room to his right, just inside the door. Two adults were in the kitchen.
Hendershot said he observed an older man in the kitchen trying to extinguish the fire with a pitcher of water. The man told Hendershot he had to put the fire out and wasn’t going to leave his home.
“The ceiling was completely blackened. It was so hard to breathe,” said Hendershot. “Every breath I took, it burned my lungs.”
Hendershot helped the older female occupant, who he said was recovering from a recent stroke, out of the home first. He then turned his attention to the children, bringing each child across the street, where Jaime Hendershot was providing comfort and assistance to the victims.
With all but one occupant out of the house, Hendershot entered the home one final time to help the man out. The man was still hesitant to leave the burning home. Hendershot told him, “This is carbon monoxide and it’s going to kill us.”
“I got him out to sidewalk, but he couldn’t get off the sidewalk, so I had to lift him up and around the bushes away from the burning house,” said Hendershot. “By now, smoke was enveloping the entire front yard.”
With all of the home’s occupants safely outside, Hendershot helped his ex-wife attend to the victims. When medical personnel arrived, they checked an exhausted Hendershot’s vital signs, along with the others.
“I was real dizzy,” said Hendershot. “My blood pressure was 200 over 160. The EMTs put me on oxygen and transported me to Mary Washington Hospital by ambulance.”
Although no life-threatening injuries occurred, a 14-year-old girl was transported to Mary Washington Hospital and later to VCU Medical Center in Richmond to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Hendershot was discharged from Mary Washington Hospital later that night.
Stafford Fire Chief Joseph Cardello said his crews fought the first-floor fire at the split-level home, but it still made its way to the attic, resulting in a partial roof collapse.
“The home is uninhabitable,” said Cardello. “The family is displaced.”
Cardello said the cause of the fire has tentatively been determined to be an improper disposal of smoking materials.
“The family is very fortunate that [Hendershot] was where he was that day, and that he was as brave as he was,” said Cardello.
Hendershot spent Friday at home, resting and recovering from what he called “an interesting afternoon.”
“I think something had me at the right place at the right time yesterday,” said Hendershot. “I don’t think I did anything special. I would hope someone would do the same for me and my family if we ever needed help.”
Thank you, Mr. Hendershot.
Well done.
[thumbup]
