As Katie Shepard moves through Belle Isle, she points out details like decorative paneling, sconces and wide-plank floors.
She’s the manager of the state park that takes its name from the circa 1750s house, and jokes that she’s daydreamed about hidey holes where riches might have been socked away in dangerous times.
“Families lived here through the Revolutionary War and the Civil War,” said Shepard. “I keep thinking we should try to find where they hid the gold.”
Shepard, recently promoted to manager after being Belle Isle’s chief of interpretation, said the restoration of the iconic Northern Neck mansion in Lancaster County won’t happen until state funding becomes available, possibly augmented by private and other contributions.
Though the bones and interiors of the two-story, three-bay, Colonial-style dwelling are solid, some serious updating, cosmetic work and handicapped accessibility work will be needed.
“But we’re excited that the exterior and gardens of this piece of history, as well as the Bel Air mansion on the grounds, will be open to visitors during Historic Garden Week next spring,” said Shepard. “And though the house isn’t open to visitors right now, visitors can see the house and its outbuildings it on tours we give of the site. We’re so excited that this house the park is named for is now a part of this special place.”
The 892-acre park near the border of Richmond and Lancaster counties is a unique place where wildlife and nature’s beauty is on full display.
It’s bounded by seven miles of the Rappahannock River on one side and by Deep Creek and Mulberry Creek on two others. Visitors can access those creeks via a motorboat launch on one and a recently added handicapped-accessible kayak/canoe launch on the other.
The property was owned by a Huguenot family named Bertrand that purchased it in 1692, then built and expanded the Belle Isle Manor house. The land and plantation house changed hands frequently.
In 1938, the spot got a connection to Virginia’s leadership when John Garland Pollard Jr. and his sister, Suzanne Pollard Boatwright—children of Gov. John Garland Pollard—and their spouses purchased what was known then as Belle Isle farm.
The two families engaged T.T. Waterman, an architectural historian with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, to oversee the Boatwrights’ restoration of the Belle Isle mansion and to design and construct a Colonial Revival house on the property to be known as Bel Air.
The state acquired most of the property now in the park in the late 1980s, and the park was dedicated in 1993. The Belle Isle house and its 90 acres were added in 2015.
Shepard notes that the Bel Air house and a guest house near it are available for rent, and are used by families who come for Thanksgiving, Christmas, reunions, weddings and more. Together, the two houses sleep 14.
She said the park plans to rent the Belle Isle manor house after it is renovated.
“The ultimate goal is that when the two main houses are available, a few more cabins will be added down along this inlet, with a conference center envisioned as well,” she said. “We think the park is close enough to major metro areas to attract retreats, meetings and other gatherings from folks who would love to have them on this beautiful spot right on the water.”
Shepard noted that thanks to generous grants from the Garden Club of Virginia, the park’s friends group and other donors, a lot has been accomplished. Park staff have added exhibits to the visitor’s center, contracted a structural study of the Belle Isle manor house and made progress trimming away decades of tree and shrub growth around the house, outbuildings and garden.
And though the manor house and eventual convention center could take visitation up a notch, Shepard said that getting visitors into the park hasn’t been a problem. Folks flock to the rental houses, 30 full-service campground spots, a small hike-in/paddle-in campsite for tents and one bunkhouse.
“We get a lot of first-time campers in this park because it’s an easy drive from Richmond, D.C., southern Maryland and Williamsburg,” she said. “It’s a good spot for families to try out campers and camping because we’re a relatively small park in a beautiful spot, without the big crowds at some of the larger parks. It’s nice and quiet here, with lots of family activities. People can hike, toss a line in from our fishing pier or just enjoy being surrounded by nature.”
Wildlife lovers can find blue herons, osprey, hawks and bald eagles. White-tailed deer, turkeys, groundhogs, rabbits, squirrels, moles, reptiles and amphibians are also common sights.
Shepard said the park draws many visitors who come to get out on the Rappahannock River through the parks’ motorboat launch, or via a new kayak/canoe launch funded through a National Park Service grant that can allow people with mobility issues to paddle.
“It’s a floating launch that has a seat near it, so that visitors with mobility issues can sit on it and then lift themselves over into a kayak or canoe,” said Shepard. “Once they’re in, there are rollers that make it easy to pull their boat down into the water.”
Shepard noted that while visitors come from all over to enjoy the park, many people who live near it come regularly to take advantage of quieter days, when they almost have the park to themselves to walk, hike or just take in nature.
Throw in several picnic areas, a playground, a summer concert series and a fall festival each year, and there are a lot of different reasons visitors find themselves pulling into the property along the Rappahannock.
Shepard’s staff and the park’s friends group will work over the fall and winter to clean up the area around the Belle Isle house for Garden Week visitors.
“We mainly are working to trim things back so the house and gardens are visible again,” she said.
And yes, like any good old house, there’s a ghost story.
“There’s a picture that some say shows an older lady at one of the upstairs windows when no one was in the house,” said Shepard. “And we had someone working on the gutters at one point, and he came over and asked us who the lady was looking out the window upstairs. He said she kept looking out and tapping on the window and that he didn’t want to go finish the work.”
