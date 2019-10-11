Margaret Ransone

Name: Margaret Ransone

Birthplace: Lifelong resident of Westmoreland County

Date of birth: 1973

Family: Husband, Christopher Todd Ransone, two children

Background: B. A. from Randolph–Macon College, a manager in her family business, Bevans Oyster Company near Kinsale in Westmoreland County

Top three issues: Instead of identifying the top three issues in the race, Ransone’s campaign manager sent this: “For basic information on Margaret, I encourage you to visit her website and her General Assembly page. All the information you need is right there.”

Campaign website: margaretransone.com

