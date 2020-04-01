The annual Marine Corps Historic Half, which brought more than 7,500 runners to Fredericksburg last May, has been canceled for 2020 following Gov. Ralph Northam’s statewide stay-at-home order to mitigate the spread of COVID–19.
The Marine Corps Marathon Organization said Wednesday that it decided to follow the guidance of government and health officials and not hold the Historic Half and its related events that had been scheduled for May 15–17 in Fredericksburg. The move is intended “to support the well-being of the running community,” the organization said in a news release.
It will, however, offer a virtual option.
The organization will not refund registration fees. Instead, it has prioritized rewarding the loyalty of registered runners while offering alternative solutions for runners to participate in Historic Half Weekend.
Beginning Friday, those registered for the Historic Half Weekend can defer entry into next year’s Historic Half Weekend on May 16, 2021, with no additional fees. Runners who defer to 2021 can also re-register for the 2020 virtual event.
The virtual option will allow people to run the distance of their choosing (5 miles, 13.1 miles or 18.1 miles) and receive a participant shirt, finisher medal and certificate.
The deadline to defer and register for virtual participation is May 16. Further instructions will be sent to the email address provided by participants during registration.
All registered runners will receive a 30 percent loyalty discount on registration for any new and remaining 2020 Marine Corps Marathon Event Series dates, including the MCHH Virtual Run, the MCM10K or the MCM Kids Run during MCM Weekend in October.
Registered runners who defer to 2021 may apply this discount to the new Historic Half virtual option. Discount codes will be sent directly via e-mail.
A new registration for the Historic Half Weekend Virtual Open will be available Friday to anyone motivated to complete the Half, Semper5ive or Devil Dog Double. The entry fee is $28 for the virtual Historic Half and Semper 5ive; $35 for the Devil Dog Double; and includes the shipping and handling of the participant shirt, finisher medal and certificate.
