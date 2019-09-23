Spotsylvania County will unveil a new Civil War marker Friday to highlight the storied tale of the amputation of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s arm.
The sign will describe the nighttime surgery and include a photo of the surgical kit used to amputate the Confederate Army general’s arm.
The sign will be dedicated at Wilderness Run Vineyards and 1781 Brewing, at 11109 Plank Road. The 2:30 p.m. ceremony will include a speech and Q&A with Debbie Aylor, Spotsylvania’s tourism manager and Region II director for the Civil War Trails program.
The Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park also will hold a 1 p.m. ceremony the same day, at the Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Center, where a “surgical kit that belonged to Hunter McGuire, which may have been used during the amputation of Jackson’s left arm,” will be on display, according to a county release.
Jackson was mistakenly shot by his own troops during a nighttime reconnoiter on May 2, 1863, in the Battle of Chancellorsville.
Jackson was moved to a field hospital near Wilderness Tavern, where his arm was amputated, according to the National Park Service. Jackson was then moved to recover in nearby Guinea Station, where he developed pneumonia and died May 10.
The general was eventually buried in Lexington, but his arm remained in Spotsylvania, purportedly buried on the Ellwood Manor estate, which occupies 5,000 acres across State Route 3 from the Wilderness Vineyards.
