Mary Washington Healthcare reported its first confirmed case of novel coronavirus Sunday night, with a patient at Stafford Hospital.
The health care system didn’t release any information about the patient, as it had just informed staff Sunday evening of the results, said Marketing Director Lisa Henry.
“We knew it was a matter of when, not if, we would have a positive case,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief operations and medical officer for Mary Washington Healthcare.
The patient is the second confirmed case in the Fredericksburg region in less than a week. A man in his 50s was diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, last Monday at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Mary Washington Healthcare had tested several other patients for the virus before Sunday’s confirmed case, Dr. Michael McDermott, MWH’s CEO said on Friday.
The Stafford Hospital patient is one of 45 confirmed cases in Virginia and one of 408 people in the state who have been tested, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.
Mary Washington Healthcare’s Health Link has a nurse triage team available seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to midnight, to help people determine the best level of care for their symptoms. The team can be reached at 540/741-1000.
