Leigh Haverstick can succinctly explain the highs and lows she and other medical staff are experiencing right now in the fight to save patients with COVID-19.
The Mary Washington Hospital respiratory therapist notes that staffers on the front line all went into medicine to help people. And she accepts that in their careers, medical workers knew they would occasionally find themselves “standing in the gap” at the end of a patient’s life.
“But no one, none of us, ever imagined that we would have the privilege, the honor of being able to represent a family and be in someone’s last moments because no one else could be,” she said. “That’s happening now.”
But the 45-year-old Spotsylvania County resident with a “glass half full” outlook said there are also positive moments in the fight that help soothe her soul.
“Oh, my gosh, there are patients on ventilators who do make it off,” she said, noting that several of the initial patients she saw with COVID-19 recovered and left the ICU.
“At the beginning, you’re not sure what’s going to happen, and you pour all your efforts and love and time into trying to help them get better,” she said. “To have a patient you once worried might not make it later be wheeled out to a step-down unit is just such a wonderful thing.”
Haverstick’s passion to help her patients and support her fellow workers, in mind and body, are what earned her a nomination as a local “Hometown Hero,” an ongoing column feature.
The therapist, who works mostly in the emergency room and the COVID ICU these days, was nominated by friend and fellow Spotsylvanian Dawn Ruffner, who said Haverstick is simply “an inspiration on how to be a good human being.”
Ruffner notes that Haverstick’s job involves drawing blood to determine how a patient is breathing and making changes to the ventilators that bring life support.
“She is a single mom of three girls, working long hours, day and night, and is separated from her girls when she’s at home in order to keep them safe,” said Ruffner. “At one point, Leigh was showing signs of COVID and her girls had to stay with another family for two weeks. Luckily, it turned out to be bronchitis.”
The nomination notes that in addition to working on the front lines with patients, the therapist “organized community support from friends and businesses who provided hot meals for hospital staff, as well as disinfecting wipes, vacuum bags, and multiple batches of homemade masks and surgical caps.”
In addition, said Ruffner, the tireless Haverstick “wrote inspirational messages and words of encouragement on the walls of the parking garage at Mary Washington Hospital at least three weeks before ‘Chalk the Walk’ became a thing. She shares on Facebook information on local resources that are free or discounted for first responders and health care workers.”
Somewhat embarrassed by the accolades, the selfless Haverstick argues that she’s no big hero, only someone doing what she can in a tough time. And she says that the efforts she’s gotten involved with to find supplies, food and more weren’t all about her.
“I really like helping people and don’t want anyone to be overlooked, or not have something they really need,” she said. “I tend to throw things out on Facebook about things that are needed. In that, I’ve really been more the procurer, the clearinghouse, for masks and other things that I helped get where they were needed.”
Mention the inspirational messages, and you’ll get a laugh out of the good-natured Haverstick.
“I tried to be very sneaky and not get caught doing that, but didn’t succeed,” she said, noting that she’d read something about how positive messages in chalk at another hospital had lifted spirits of staff. “So I tried to sneak inbetween shifts on a day when I was off to write some uplifting things in the parking garage.”
When someone approached her and asked if they could take a photo of her at work, she didn’t think much about it. At least, not until pictures of her and her messages spread throughout the hospital.
“It sort of caught on,” she said, downplaying her part in that. “Now the hospital puts chalk out for people who come through to write positive messages.”
One thing that’s not so positive is the fear that Haverstick and others on the front line feel about the possibility, despite all precautions, that they could bring home the disease to their families.
“That part is really hard,” said Haverstick. “Everyone says that we signed up to be in medicine and to face the dangers that poses and that’s true. But none of us signed up to work with something that could kill our families because of the jobs we chose.”
Haverstick’s oldest daughter has gone to Williamsburg for the time being to help take care of her grandparents. To minimize the risk to her other daughters, the therapist is living in a section of the house away from them, eating and living apart.
“I cook dinner, put the food on the counter and they go off and eat in one area while I move and eat in another, by myself,” she said. “We did download some games that we could play together from different parts of the house and that was nice.”
She credits the hospital with finding ways to keep staff safe as the battle against the coronavirus has gone on, from personal air purifying systems that she and other respiratory therapists wear to critical equipment that protects staff even if it isn’t changed as often as before because it’s scarce.
“It’s such a weird world we’re living in right now,” she said. “It feels like we’re living in a dystopian movie that we’re also watching at the same time. It’s very unnerving, but the medical part of me finds it a challenge.
“I hope we never see times like this again, but think in the end it could end up changing our lives for the better by making us remember what’s really important in our lives.”
