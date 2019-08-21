If Kenya Carter, 18, was nervous as she accepted the key to her dorm room late Wednesday morning at the University of Mary Washington and prepared to meet her roommate for the first time, it didn’t show.
The first-year student, who is from Danville, waved to her parents as they moved their car while she headed into The Link, her residence hall. Two student volunteers helped her maneuver two carts full of belongings to the second floor, where she was met by a bare twin bed mattress—and Sonia Joshi, 18, of Fairfax County, who will sleep just five feet away for the next year.
Variations of the same scene repeated all over campus Wednesday as experienced student volunteers in golf carts zipped past new students and their families walking slowly to and from their new homes, taking it all in.
As of Wednesday, 910 first-time freshmen had registered for classes, representing 20 states and Washington, D.C., plus foreign countries including Colombia, Ghana, Ireland, Italy, Lebanon, Mexico, Peru and the United Kingdom.
More than 200 of the students, or about 22.6 percent, are the first in their family to go to college. The freshman class makeup is 64 percent female and 36 percent male and includes 28 percent who identify as ethnically diverse. Most of the new students, 89 percent, are from Virginia.
The class average SAT score is 1,179 and the average high school GPA was 3.63, similar to the averages of last year’s incoming freshmen. Joining the honors program are 102 freshmen with a 4.19 average GPA and 1,349 average SAT score.
The university also welcomes over 300 transfer students this year.
At Link, Carter, a focused business and communication major who considered nursing before deciding she didn’t see herself as a nurse “20 years from now,” and Joshi, an energetic English major with a passion for dance, had talked only by text message, to discuss who was bringing the mini-fridge and other vital logistics.
They tried to greet each other and unload Carter’s belongings at the same time. A pillow emblazoned with “Don’t Quit” was one of the first items out of the cart.
“I like little motivational things I can wake up to and read,” Carter said. “I have a few different things like that.”
Joshi, who arrived at 8 a.m., had already hung pictures above her bed and arranged DVDs of her favorite movies above her desk.
“It’s a huge change from living at home,” Joshi said. “In high school, they hold your hand a lot.”
One program in place at Mary Washington to help with that change is NEST, or “New Experiences for Students Transitioning.” Advertised on the university’s website ahead of each new school year, the program lets students move in four days early and spend those days participating in community and service activities. It helps make sure they’ll see at least a few familiar faces on the first day of classes.
Matthew Monaghan, 17, from Alexandria, said he joined NEST for the service program. A theater major, Monaghan already seemed as if he had been on campus for months, not days, as he headed to meet friends for lunch, waving at people every few feet.
NEST program coordinators Redd Niero, a junior, and Ronic Ngambwe, a senior, enthusiastically spoke about the university and welcoming new students.
“I think it’s good for people who really want to make connections. The program really fosters that,” Ngambwe said. There’s a fee for the program, the coordinators said, but it dropped this year from $300 to about $180, and participation increased.
“It definitely helps students get to know each other. It gets them connected, makes them want to stay here,” Niero said.
All over campus, new students spoke about that sense of welcome and connection, including best friends Maddy Carberry and Marisol Powell, both 18 and recent graduates from nearby Brooke Point High School. Carberry had just moved in, while Powell will remain in her parents’ home for now.
“As soon as I stepped on campus—I don’t want to use the word energy—I felt like I could really build friendships here,” Powell said.
Back at The Link, Carter said she had already made some of those friendships in the Student Transition Program, which let her spend five weeks on campus earlier this summer. Now, she said, she feels prepared.
“I’m excited,” she said of the year ahead. “I’m ready.”