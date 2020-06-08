Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal two-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County last week that claimed the life of a Maryland man.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said a 2001 Ford F-350 was heading north at 2:45 p.m. Thursday when the driver's side tire blew out about three miles south of the Massaponax exit. The blown tire caused the Ford to collide with a northbound 2009 Lexus ES-350; the Ford then collided with a guardrail and overturned, Coffey said.
The Ford driver, 37-year-old Craig R. Arthurs of Clinton, Md., died at the scene. The Lexus driver, a 30-year-old Henrico man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Northbound traffic was slowed considerably as police and rescue workers tended to the victims and investigated the crash. Senior Trooper J. Fletcher is heading the investigation.
—Keith Epps
