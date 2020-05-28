You don’t have to be a Betsy Ross to make your own mask—and be in keeping with Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to wear a face covering while inside public buildings and businesses, starting Friday.

Masks can be made from simple household materials, such as bandannas and used T-shirts, and directions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer step-by-step guidance on how to fold, tuck and tie them.

The Rappahannock Area Health District, which monitors local cases of COVID-19, is reminding residents of the numerous resources available on making face coverings—and that they should be washed regularly. Check out the information from the CDC, and as local health officials said, pass it along to others.

​Cathy Dyson: 540.374-5425 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments