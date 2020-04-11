The day after King George County declared a local emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Matt Britton returned as county attorney—and has been busy ever since.
“He came in at just the right time,” said Cathy Binder, chairwoman of the King George Board of Supervisors. “I can’t believe all the work he’s done so far.”
Britton is no stranger to the locality or the position. A lifetime resident of King George, he served as both the commonwealth’s attorney and county attorney from 2002 to 2012.
When King George needed a full-time attorney, the board hired Eric Gregory in 2013, who filled the role as the county’s legal adviser until 2015, when he took a job with a private firm. Gregory still worked for the county on a part-time basis until the supervisors recently decided they once again needed a full-time attorney.
Legal demands had increased because of more development and county growth, as well as ongoing issues between the King George County Service Authority and state and federal regulators.
“The board felt we needed somebody dedicated to county affairs,” said Neiman Young, county administrator.
And because there was so much happening in the locality, state and nation as a result of the novel coronavirus, Britton “hit the ground running,” Young said.
On Tuesday, Britton’s first board meeting, he presented an emergency ordinance that establishes local procedures in the midst of a global pandemic. Approved by the board, the ordinance waives some of the “cumbersome requirements,” such as procuring three bids when a county is in desperate need of supplies, Britton said. That very thing happened when officials needed to buy more face masks for first responders.
The ordinance also allows public officials to meet remotely, both for their own safety and to avoid having more than 10 people in the boardroom. At Tuesday’s meeting, three of the five supervisors sat at the dais—with ample space between them—while two others joined the session from home. Britton and other staff members participated remotely.
The ordinance also suspends all deadlines that would have been required of local government and gives Young the ability to purchase supplies, hire workers or take other action as needed in the midst of an emergency.
The ordinance is good for 60 days. It can be renewed again, or if it’s not needed, “it will die a natural death,” Britton said.
Before returning to the job in King George, Britton had served as counsel for private and public companies, nonprofits, government agencies and localities, according to a news release. He conducts pre-bench training for the Supreme Court of Virginia, conducts mock trials for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and has taught more than 70 classes at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy.
Married with eight children, Britton will earn an annual salary of $165,000.
