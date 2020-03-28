Dr. Donna Gamache wondered how she could continue treating patients without the risk of spreading the coronavirus among those who need, and provide, medical care.
She came up with a novel solution: turning her office parking lot off Olde Greenwich Drive in Spotsylvania County into a makeshift examination room.
Patients with coughs or sore throats stay in their vehicles as Gamache, garbed in gloves, gown and mask, comes to them. She reaches into cars, where patients sit behind the wheel, and listens to heartbeats or asks them to take deep breaths.
Those with back pain or other issues requiring an upright exam are seen under a canopy. Only those who need a more private exam are taken inside.
“It’s sort of like old-time war medicine, trying to figure out what’s going to work,” said Gamache, a family medicine physician.
Across the Fredericksburg area, COVID-19 is changing the way doctors dentists, optometrists and psychiatrists practice and is forcing many to shift to emergency care only. In many offices, allergy shots have been put on hold, along with semi-annual teeth cleanings and once-a-year checkups.
Providers in the Mary Washington Medical Group are continuing with routine care but are “focused on an overabundance of caution,” said Phillip St. Ours, director of operations. Staff members are working on “fast and easy” solutions, using telephone and telemedicine platforms, and checking in with patients before visits about their health. They’re also asking patients to stay in their vehicles until exam rooms are ready so people aren’t congregated in waiting rooms, St. Ours said.
The best rule of thumb in these ever-changing times is to call your doctor before making a visit—even for an appointment that’s been on the books for weeks. Patients who do go to medical offices can expect to be screened at the door. They will have their temperature taken and answer questions about how they feel and if they’ve traveled, not just overseas, but to high-transmission areas such as New York City.
“It’s really an unprecedented time in our lives and everybody has to kind of do their part to prevent the spread and take care of each other,” said Dr. Lloyd Moss Jr., a Fredericksburg dentist. “That’s kind of our approach here. If there is somebody in need, then we’ll help them. But otherwise, we are just trying to stay home and stay safe.”
CHANGING DYNAMICS
Instead of doing regular checkups, Dr. Lisa Sarber is talking by phone to patients who’ve run out of daily medications for issues such as high blood pressure and cholesterol. She stresses that they’ll need to be seen, eventually, but for now, she can renew their prescriptions without a visit.
“In this crisis, it’s just what we have to do,” she said. “People need to know that these medicines are really important and they need to stay on top of that.”
She’s stopped seeing patients at her practice off Lafayette Drive in Spotsylvania, but has continued to take calls each weekday morning. She’s also given out her cellphone number and has tried various types of telemedicine. When a more formal platform wasn’t available, a patient called on his cellphone while his wife used her iPhone to show the doctor his rash.
Sarber asked questions, prescribed medicine and completed the virtual visit. It wasn’t ideal, she said, but she’s keeping her eyes on the bigger goal.
“We’re really trying hard to keep people out of hospitals and urgent cares and even out of the lab and X-ray department, even if it’s just for a screening type of test,” Sarber said.
The same is true at Premium Eyecare, where Dr. Angela Tsai Robson and Dr. Bradley Church recently opened a new office in Celebrate Virginia South.
“We have a beautiful new building with only a few people inside it,” said Tsai Robson.
Practitioners there had seen as many as 100 patients daily. One day last week, there were eight appointments on the books—and only for emergency-type cases such as distorted vision, jaw or eye pain and issues caused by trauma. When a patient’s new glasses arrive, staff who remain at the practice—many have been furloughed—carry them out to the parking lot as people wait in their cars.
The optometrists are wearing face shields as well as other protective gear and look like players straight out of “The Hunger Games,” Tsai Robson said, laughing. But on a serious note, new reports from the American Academy of Ophthalmology released last week suggested the virus may be transmitted from clear tissues around the surface of the eye.
“As eye-care professionals, we’re at a higher risk and that’s why we literally have to be in full face shields to limit exposure,” she said.
Although screeners are asking patients if they have the typical symptoms—cough, fever, shortness of breath—those without symptoms may still transfer the virus through eye contact, said Tsai Robson. In addition, newly diagnosed patients have said they suddenly lost their sense of taste and smell.
“The dynamic of everything has completely changed,” Tsai Robson said.
‘MOST VULNERABLE’
For those with cancer, kidney failure and other chronic ailments, care can be a matter of life and death, and treatments must go on.
Like area hospitals, the Vascular Institute of Virginia in Central Park has canceled all elective procedures. But it continues to care for patients on dialysis, to make sure their access points remain open, and to do procedures that increase blood flow to legs and feet to avoid amputation, said Dr. Anish Shah.
“It is our patients who are older and sicker and therefore the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19,” he said.
At Mary Washington Healthcare’s Regional Cancer Center, patients are ushered into their examination rooms quickly so “they can stay away from everybody but who they have to interact with,” said Marie Fredrick, vice president of ambulatory services. Friends and family can help patients into the building, then they’re asked to go back to their vehicles.
“They’re taking it seriously, they know they’re compromised,” Fredrick said about cancer patients. “Our goal is to keep them as well as we can, given their diagnosis.”
The isolation, even in treatment areas, can be hard for those who count on the support of friends and family, said Dr. Sudeep Menachery at the Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg. He has put loved ones on the phone so they, too, can hear what’s being discussed.
“A lot of these patients are going through the toughest time of their life with the new diagnosis of cancer, so it is challenging,” he said. “They feel a little more alone.”
And because of the threat of the virus, he’s not as hands-on, particularly with shaking hands, as he used to be.
“You feel like you lose a little bit of that human connection, but I think these are some extraordinary times for all of us,” Menachery said.
